Springboks dragged into politics as SA Rugby probes IRR

IRR faces backlash for using Kolisi and teammates’ images in a political campaign on quotas, prompting an SA Rugby investigation.

SA Rugby is investigating the unauthorised use of images of Springbok stars Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi and Pieter-Steph du Toit in a campaign by right-wing think-tank the Institute for Race Relations (IRR) attacking alleged race quotas in sport.

IRR head of strategic communications Hermann Pretorius was unapologetic when asked whether the organisation had approached SA Rugby or the players or even informed them of its campaign.

“As our use of these images are for clear and obvious non-profit, non-commercial purposes of fair commentary and education regarding public opinion on national sports teams and how 92% of South Africans want merit-based team selections, we consider the use to be uncontroversial and fair.”

Initially, when the IRR first posted on social media, it mixed up Mbonambi with 2023 World Cup-winning star Makazole Mapimpi. That post was quickly deleted.

SA Rugby said it was unaware of the campaign, but that no permission was asked to use images and that SA Rugby needs to give approval for use of pictures in any advertising or campaign.

“Using the images of Springbok rugby players in a political campaign without their permission would be both unethical and potentially unlawful.

“Such conduct violates core principles of the Public Relations Institute of South Africa (Prisa) and code of ethics,” it said.

“This stipulate that any publicity campaign should be honest, accurate, show respect for individuals and avoid misleading communication.”

Images used without permission

The IRR campaign, according to a PR professional who wished to remain anonymous, falsely implies endorsement and uses the images without their permission, effectively over-riding their right to control the use of their likeness.

Standard practice in the publicity sector is that all individuals depicted in advocacy or political materials provide informed consent and that their images are used truthfully and transparently, added the PR professional.

