Srila Roy resigns as head of sociology department at Wits after ‘offensive’ remarks

Picture of Lukholo Mazibuko

By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

4 minute read

27 February 2026

07:39 am

However, the initial investigation probed by Wits is reportedly still underway. 

Wits professor resigns after offensive remarks to South Africans

Picture: Raymond Preston

Professor Srila Roy, under fire for her recent offensive remarks towards South Africans, has resigned as the head of the sociology department at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits). 

Roy has voluntarily stepped down as the head of sociology, confirmed the Wits department of Sociology on Thursday. 

“We have asked Professor Roy to resign as Head of Department, which she has done,” said the department in a statement. 

“The Department of Sociology at Wits University condemns in the strongest manner the offensive, racist and indefensible tweet made by our colleague, and the former Head of Department. 

“The intensity of the responses to the tweet reflects the visceral pain it has caused, especially to Black South Africans.

“We note and reject the damaging presumption of division between South Africans and others (‘foreigners’) that is implied in the tweet and which serves to reproduce polarisation of our society. We reassert our long-standing and ongoing efforts to build a public African University that promotes human flourishing, whilst rejecting racism, xenophobia, sexism, classism, and all other forms of discrimination.”

‘South Africans have little ambition’ 

On 19 February, Roy tweeted that “…South Africans have little ambition, are complacent and have a poor work ethic. Take that for your xenophobia that us foreigners are meant to suffer in silence, as we nurture successive generations at university.”

Her comment was in response to the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education’s recent concerns about the presence of 7.7% foreign nationals in South African universities.

In response to this data, another X user stated that “international staff at universities contribute a lot in expertise to research and global rankings,” to which Professor Roy agreed.

‘I reacted with poor judgement’ – Roy

On Monday, she wrote an apology on X, saying, “Given the painful history of racist stereotyping in South Africa, this tweet was simply wrong, and I take full responsibility for the pain it has caused.”

She claimed her response was aimed at the stigma against international academics in the South African university sector.

“The tweet I posted was written as a hasty pushback against these xenophobic attitudes,” she said.

“I acted with poor judgement in this matter.”

In a statement, the Wits Student Representative Council (SRC) said Roy’s supervision, teaching and mentoring of South African students are not evidence that she does not hold prejudicial views.

“The SRC wishes to state clearly that professional interaction with students cannot, in itself, serve as proof of the absence of bias.”

The initial investigation probed by Wits is reportedly still underway. 

The sociology department said “the university is addressing this matter, following its rules and procedures.”

On Wednesday, Wits communications head Shirona Patel told The Citizen that personal capacity does not exempt staff from the university’s anti-discrimination policies. 

Srila Roy resigns as head of sociology department at Wits after 'offensive' remarks
