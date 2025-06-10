‘There is no state capture in NPA’: Ramaphosa to meet Batohi after infiltration claims

The NPA has made progress in prosecuting high-profile cases, according to the president.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa (SIDSSA) at Century City on 27 May 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/ER Lombard

President Cyril Ramaphosa says there is no state capture within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) amidst growing criticism over its handling of several high-profile cases.

This follows recent remarks by National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi, who alleged that the NPA had been “infiltrated” by rogue elements.

Her comments came in the wake of criticism directed at the NPA, particularly over its handling of a special plea concerning Moroadi Cholota, the personal assistant to former Free State premier Ace Magashule.

In addition to the Cholota matter, the NPA has faced scrutiny for bungling several cases, including the corruption case against former Cabinet minister Zizi Kodwa and the rape trial of Nigerian Pastor Timothy Omotoso.

Ramaphosa to meet with Batohi over NPA claims

Speaking to the media in Saulsville, Pretoria, during an engagement with beneficiaries of government employment programmes on Tuesday, Ramaphosa confirmed plans to meet Batohi.

The president noted that Batohi walked back her claim about infiltration following a meeting with Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi last week.

“The NDPP did make that statement, and she has later said she used the wrong word about the infiltration.

“I’m going to have a meeting with her so she can really take out of her chest some of the challenges she is facing,” Ramaphosa said.

He emphasised that, despite challenges, the NPA has made notable progress in prosecuting high-profile cases.

“The NPA has really done considerable work to stabilise itself as well as to go on with various prosecutions.

“Quite often we look at those where there is failure or where there are mistakes, and we think the whole system is not working,” Ramphosa said.

“I don’t believe that there is state capture now that is underway in the NPA

“I do believe that there are some really good prosecutors in the NPA, and there are those [who] are putting in a lot of effort. A number of cases are being prosecuted, including those that came out of the Zondo Commission,” he added.

Response to Higher Education minister controversy

Ramaphosa also addressed recent controversy involving Higher Education Minister Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, who faced criticism over her conduct and the contentious Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) board appointments.

Nkabane appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education and training on 30 May, where she was questioned about the appointments.

The list, which leaked to the public, drew criticism for including ANC-affiliated figures such as former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, former ANC KZN deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu, and Buyambo Mantashe, son of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Though the appointments were withdrawn, Nkabane refused to reveal the names of the independent panel members who advised her on the candidates to members of parliament.

She also came under scrutiny after videos surfaced showing her chewing during the meeting.

In response, Ramaphosa requested that Nkabane submit a detailed report on the appointment process and her conduct.

“She is meant to give me a report. She has received a clear letter from me, so that is still underway. When it happens, we will be able to communicate that and what it is we need to do going forward,” the president told reporters on Tuesday.

Teacher assistant programme

Ramaphosa spoke about the government’s ongoing commitment to the teacher assistant programme, saying the employment initiative was in need of expansion.

He highlighted the programme’s positive impact and reiterated efforts to make such positions permanent.

“We would want it to be much longer than what it is now. It is a question of not having sufficient resources to be able to extend it beyond.”

He acknowledged weaknesses in the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), but claimed that the teacher assistant initiative has remained free of corruption.

“There has not even been any funny processes. It’s been flawless, and it has been well-executed.”

