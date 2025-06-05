WATCH: Steenhuisen’s controversial chief of staff Roman Cabanac’s contract terminated

Cabanac’s appointment last year was met with outrage and dissatisfaction from South Africans who accused him of racism.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen’s controversial chief of staff Roman Cabanac’s contract has been terminated.

Cabanac made the announcement in a social media post on Thursday.

“I received a letter that terminates my tenure as chief of staff to the minister of agriculture. I received it yesterday, which was my birthday, so fantastic timing.

“I believe there are a few flaws with the termination letter, so I will be looking at options going forward, Cabanac said.

Steenhuisen’s spokesperson Joylene van Wyk confirmed to The Citizen that Cabanac’s contract was terminated.

“We can confirm that his contract was terminated. We wish him well with his future endeavours”.

Alleged racism

Cabanac’s appointment last year was met with outrage and dissatisfaction from South Africans who accused him of racism.

The Capitalist Party of South Africa member had previously tweeted that black people are not liberals.

“If you want to be a liberal party, it cannot be black-led,” he said, in reaction to Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane’s explanation in his book on why he left the DA.

He also allegedly called black people “Bantu people” and questioned the validity of the Sharpeville Massacre.

WATCH: Roman Cabanac speaking about his termination

My contract as chief of staff to the minister of agriculture has been terminated.



Update: pic.twitter.com/HSDeuoCtUM — Roman Cabanac (@RomanCabanac) June 4, 2025

ALSO READ: ANC labels Steenhuisen a hypocrite for appointing ‘personal acquaintances’

Pressure

Pressure was mounting on Steenhuisen to reconsider his decision to appoint this controversial podcaster as a chief of staff, but he defended the appointment, saying Cabanac held the required qualifications as he had an LLB and had experience.

In September last year, Steenhuisen admitted that he had made a mistake in the appointment.

“We don’t always get it right. We never will,” the DA leader said during his appearance at the Cape Town Press Club.

Steeping aside

Steenhuisen at the time confirmed that human resource processes were underway and that he had asked Cabanac to step down.

“Frankly, I found it far too distracting from the work of my ministry and our government that he is the news story rather than the work of the department. I have asked him, therefore, whether he would consider stepping aside”.

The minister added that he takes full responsibility for the appointment.

NOW READ: ‘There is doubt in Trump’s head about genocide in SA,’ Ramaphosa says [VIDEO]