Steve Biko Hospital surgeries delayed as air-con fails again

DA says patients needing major orthopaedic surgery at Steve Biko Hospital face severe postponements as air-conditioning has collapsed.

The higher-than-normal temperatures being experienced in Pretoria have resulted in operating theatre temperatures that are not suitable for some long and complex surgical procedures commonly performed at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, says the Gauteng department of health.

DA Gauteng spokesperson for health Madeleine Hicklin said for the second time in less than 12 months, patients needing major orthopaedic surgery at Steve Biko Hospital in Pretoria faced severe surgery postponements because the hospital’s operating theatre air-conditioning system has collapsed.

Steve Biko Hospital theatres too hot for surgery, DA warns

“The DA has received numerous complaints from patients admitted to Steve Biko Academic Hospital with broken hips over the past six weeks whose operations were postponed because theatre temperatures could not be controlled,” she said.

Hicklin said proper temperature control was essential to reduce airborne infection risks, particularly during orthopaedic surgery involving bone, and that hospitals and, particularly, theatres rely on a HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) system that runs through the building, controls heating and air quality, and limits the spread of airborne pathogens throughout the facility.

“Orthopaedic patients have been told their surgeries are postponed until the problem is resolved. Shorter procedures continue, but complex fracture repairs and hip and knee replacements remain suspended.

“Theatre temperatures are reportedly well above 20ºC, exceeding the stated requirement of around 18ºC for infection control and safe conditions during lengthy operations,” she said.

“One family told the DA their diabetic mother has had hip surgery postponed at least five times since falling more than three weeks ago.

Family told DA hip surgery postponed at least five times

“This has caused severe blood glucose fluctuations, worsened her health and further complicated surgery.

“She has been told she could wait up to six weeks for surgery because theatre temperatures remain unsafe,” she said.

Hicklin said another family told the DA their mother died of sepsis from a bedsore developed during a five-week wait for hip replacement surgery.

“They said she was admitted with intact skin, but the neglected wound grew larger than the palm of a hand before her death.

“Her surgery was repeatedly postponed because allegedly the theatre was too warm for the doctors to operate safely.”

Third time in seven years hospital’s HVAC system collapsed

Hicklin said this was the third time in seven years that the facility’s HVAC system had collapsed, following failures in 2019 and October last year.

“These repeated breakdowns are unacceptable and expose the department’s failure to learn from past crises and prevent further disruptions to patient care,” she said.

Department of health spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department continues to manage the repair and replacement of the air-conditioning system at the hospital.

“Five chillers will be repaired over a six-week period, while one additional chiller will be replaced over a period of three months,” he said.