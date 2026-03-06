Storm alert: Tshwane, Joburg EMS warn of severe thunderstorms

Several areas remain particularly vulnerable to flooding due to their proximity to rivers, streams and low-lying terrain.

Emergency services in Gauteng have urged residents to take precautions after the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued warnings for severe thunderstorms expected across parts of the province on Friday and into the weekend.

Both the City of Tshwane and the City of Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) said their teams remain on high alert, with heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and dangerous driving conditions anticipated.

Tshwane level 4 thunderstorm warning

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services confirmed it had received a Yellow Level 4 weather warning for severe thunderstorms from the South African Weather Service for Friday.

Officials warned that communities should exercise caution as thunderstorms are expected.

“The impact of climate change during rainy seasons is known to disrupt normal weather systems, often resulting in periods of heavy rainfall, localised flooding, and severe thunderstorms,” it said.

According to the city, climate change has increasingly affected rainfall patterns, leading to more unpredictable and intense storms.

“In Tshwane, these conditions have contributed to waterlogged roads. rising river levels, flash floods in low-lying areas, and an increased risk of weather-related incidents,” the city said.

High-risk areas identified

The city warned that several areas remain particularly vulnerable to flooding due to their proximity to rivers, streams and low-lying terrain.

High-risk areas include:

Centurion: Areas along the Hennops River, Irene, Zwartkop, Eldoraigne, and Lyttelton

Pretoria North and West: Low-lying areas and bridges – Apies River, including Wonderboom South, Hercules, and Rosslyn

Mamelodi and Nellmapius: Informal settlements and flood-prone zones near natural drainage channels

Soshanguve and Mabopane: Areas affected by overflowing stormwater

“Residents are urged to exercise caution, particularly during periods of heavy rain.”

Authorities mentioned that the weather conditions may have the following impacts:

Heavy downpours that may cause localised flooding in low-lying areas, on flat plains, and on flood-prone roads.

Large amounts of small hail, particularly over open areas.

Damaging winds and excessive lightning that may result in structural damage or fires.

Traffic disruptions due to flooded major roads.

Minor to major vehicle accidents caused by reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces.

Damage to houses or structures, including roof damage, in both formal and informal settlements.

Joburg EMS urges residents to stay vigilant

Meanwhile, Johannesburg EMS said the thunderstorm warning covers most parts of the city and could result in flash flooding in low-lying areas.

“We would like to urge our residents, especially our residents in our low-lying areas, mostly our informal settlements, to avoid crossing river streams while conducting their daily activities, monitor young children to stay away from river streams and also some drainage channels,” the city said.

Motorists have also been urged to drive carefully.

“Our motorists are also urged to exercise caution while driving, extending a safe following distance and also try [to] avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.”

Joburg EMS said specialised rescue teams are monitoring the situation across all seven regions of the city.

“From our side as the City of Joburg Emergency Management Services, we remain on high alert together with all our disaster management monitoring teams,” the city said.

“All our EMS units, especially our specialised unit which responds to water-related emergencies – our Swift Water Rescue Unit – are monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergencies which might occur.”

How to stay safe

The City of Tshwane provided these safety tips during severe thunderstorms:

Stay indoors where possible and avoid contact with metal objects such as barbed-wire fences and power lines that may attract lightning.

Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during thunderstorms.

Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges or swollen streams.

“The Emergency Services Department will continue to closely monitor weather developments and remain on high alert for any weather-related incidents. Residents are urged to stay informed by following short-term weather forecasts and heeding all alerts and warnings issued by the South African Weather Service,” Tshwane said.

Residents in Tshwane can contact emergency services on 107 toll-free or 012 358 6300/6400, while Johannesburg residents can report life-threatening emergencies to the EMS Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911.

