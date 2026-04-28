Stranger is pocketing my old age grant, claims granny

'They told me that I started receiving the grant in 2024, and at that time, I was still employed.'

A Pretoria grandmother says she has been left destitute after her old-age grant was fraudulently diverted to another person.

Despite approaching South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) repeatedly, Nomsa Sibanyoni claims officials have failed to resolve the case, leaving her family struggling while a stranger allegedly pockets her pension.

“I found out about the problem when I applied for an old age grant early last year,” said Sibanyoni from Mamelodi East.

“They told me that I started receiving the grant in 2024, and at that time, I was still employed.

“According to Sassa’s records, the person who has been fraudulently receiving my grant stays in Soweto. She uses my name and surname, but the residential address is different.”

Sassa conducts investigations

Sibanyoni said that when she followed up on the case, she was told there was still an investigation underway.

“When I go there, they always say they are investigating. They do not give me the details,” she said.

“I suspect the person is still receiving my money. How will such an investigation take more than a year to be completed.”

The 65-year-old granny, who lives with her two unemployed daughters and three grandchildren, said she was struggling to make ends meet. She accused Sassa of not being serious about resolving her case.

“Now, it’s about a year waiting for their feedback. I can’t be starving while a stranger is fraudulently enjoying money,” she said.

Sassa aware of the matter

Gauteng Sassa spokesperson Lungelo Mkamba confirmed that the matter had been brought to their attention, but couldn’t say when Sibanyoni would receive her grant.

“Preliminary findings indicate the ID number was flagged on the system and the grant was cancelled in January this year due to suspected fraud, or possible ID sharing,” said Mkamba.

“The ID has since been cleared on the system to allow the client, Ms Sibanyoni, to proceed with her application, subject to verification processes.”

When asked about the progress of the investigation, he said the matter would be subject to an investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the use of Sibanyoni’s ID number.

He said internal verification processes were underway and the outcome of the investigation would guide the appropriate steps, including whether to escalate the matter through relevant channels, such as law enforcement.

Cases of fraud

He said cases like Sibanyoni’s were not widespread in Gauteng. But Mkamba conceded Sassa encounters instances of suspected fraud or identity misrepresentation.

“The agency has established systems to detect, prevent and address such cases, including biometric verification, e-life certification, regular grant reviews and collaboration with other government institutions and law enforcement,” he said.

“Once a case is identified, payments are investigated, corrective measures are implemented and any fraudulent activity is addressed through recovery processes and legal action where applicable.”

Tips to reduce the risk of fraud

He also urged beneficiaries to safeguard their information, including ID numbers, cellphone numbers and e-mail addresses, to reduce the risk of fraud.

“In addition, beneficiaries are encouraged to migrate to the smart ID card, which offers enhanced security features and is less susceptible to fraud compared to the green barcoded ID book,” Mkamba said.

“We continue to strengthen our systems and controls to minimise fraud and improve service delivery, ensuring that vulnerable citizens receive the support they are entitled to.”