Struggle to get an Uber this morning? Here’s why

Drivers are complaining about Uber reportedly changing commission percentage

Hundreds of Gauteng residents were left stranded on Tuesday morning, as e-hailing service providers went on strike.

Drivers are complaining about Uber reportedly changing commission percentages earlier this year, which they claim will leave them with less money in their pockets after every drive. The move could lead to lower trip prices for riders soon, but it would leave drivers worse off.

e-hailing service users left stranded

In a voice note addressed to fellow e-hailing drivers, and shared with The Citizen, one protester said they would down tools to join a march to Uber’s headquarters in Parktown, leaving many without a ride.

The representative urged the importance of unity and encouraged a large turnout, suggesting that anyone caught transporting people would be disciplined.

“It’s a matter of survival of the fittest, comrades. If we don’t do this, we know Uber will continue to drop the price again and again. So, this is our fight,” said another protester.

We are working for nothing- driver

Speaking to The Citizen, driver Awelani Matshete claimed Uber was taking as much as half of the commission on all fares. This, as drivers battle petrol costs, wear and tear, and data costs.

“Every day, the money we get for our trips is lower and lower. They are taking our commission, they are crippling us.

“When we check, there is almost nothing we are getting. So, we are working for them, and they are making money, but when we want to discuss this with them, they don’t want to listen.

“We don’t have any answers and don’t know where to go, so we will go to Uber’s headquarters for answers.”

A cost summary seen by The Citizen showed Uber collected 36% of the total amount paid for a trip from a mall in Centurion to a complex in Midrand.

Indefinite strike

As protesters made their way to Parktown, Matshete told the crowd they would strike until their complaints were heard.

”We have been here since 8am, we are continuing with the strike and we don’t know until when. If anyone asks you, tell them you don’t know when we are stopping because they [Uber] never answered us.

“Top management is hiding in Parktown, so we are going there. We will not be violent because we want to be heard.”

This is a developing story.