The Commission said the attorney falsely accused it of acting 'maliciously'.

The Madlanga Commission isn’t holding back in its condemnation of Suliman Carrim’s lawyer Ulrich Roux over his “gratuitous insult” against it and is considering referring him to the Legal Practice Council (LPC) for possible misconduct after accusing him of making “scandalous” allegations intended to discredit the inquiry during court proceedings.

The Commission said Roux falsely accused it of acting “maliciously” when it announced that businessman Suliman Carrim had failed to comply with a bail condition, despite allegedly being aware of the facts underpinning its statement.

Remarks in court

In a strongly worded statement, Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels rejected remarks made by Roux in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 20 November 2026.

According to the Commission, Roux told the court that its 30 October 2026 statement was issued “maliciously” with the sole intention of harming Carrim and creating confusion.

Allegations

The Commission dismissed the allegation outright.

“Mr Roux’s utterance not only boggles the mind, but amounts to a gratuitous insult to the Commission. The Commission rejects the utterance with the contempt it deserves,” said Michaels.

He said the attorney’s remarks were particularly troubling because he was aware of the facts that led to the Commission’s statement.

“In fact, the utterance is so scandalous that no responsible legal representative could have made it. It was calculated to discredit the Commission.”

Dispute

The dispute stems from bail conditions imposed on Carrim by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 28 October 2026.

One of those conditions required Carrim’s legal representative to report in person to the Commission within 48 hours to make arrangements for his next appearance before the inquiry.

Michaels said that when the 48-hour period expired on 30 October, no member of Carrim’s legal team had presented themselves in person to the Commission as required.

E-mail

Instead, Roux sent an email to the Commission on 29 October.

“All that the email did was merely to bring the bail judgment and bail condition to the attention of the Commission. The email made no attempt whatsoever to schedule an in-person meeting to arrange Mr Carrim’s next appearance before the Commission as required by the bail condition.”

Following media enquiries, the Commission issued a statement on 30 October saying Carrim had failed to comply with the bail condition.

Bail conditions

According to Michaels, Roux later argued that Carrim could not have breached the bail condition because it required action from his legal representatives rather than from Carrim personally.

The Commission disagreed.

“This argument is disingenuous. The point is that, as at the deadline on 30 October 2026, the bail condition stood. The legal representatives had not done what the bail condition required of them within the stipulated period. Therein lies the breach.”

The Commission said Roux expressly acknowledged in correspondence dated 31 October that it interpreted the bail condition as requiring physical attendance rather than communication by email.

Legal Practice Council

The Commission also rejected any suggestion that Roux could shield himself behind instructions from Carrim.

“To the extent that, based on his reference to his ‘instructions’, Mr Roux may seek to hide behind acting on instructions from Mr Carrim in making the reckless, insulting utterance, that will be unavailing because he was aware of all the true facts.”

The Commission said it is considering referring Roux to the Legal Practice Council for alleged contraventions of clauses 57.1 and 57.9 of the Code of Conduct for legal practitioners, which prohibit legal representatives from knowingly relying on false allegations in court proceedings.