Sun, wind or calm? Cape Town’s weekend weather unpacked

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast a dry and largely clear weekend for Cape Town, with no rain expected on either Saturday or Sunday and moderate to fresh winds blowing mainly in a south to south-easterly direction.

Saturday: Clear skies with moderate to fresh winds

According to the weather service, Cape Town will experience clear to partly cloudy conditions throughout Saturday, with temperatures remaining warm during the day and cooler at night.

In the early hours of Saturday morning at 2am, humidity is expected to be around 90% under clear skies, with a south-south-easterly (SSE) wind blowing at 18.5km/h (10 knots) and temperatures around 20°C.

By 8am, conditions will turn partly cloudy, humidity will drop to 80%, and temperatures will rise slightly to 21°C, while SSE winds remain steady at 18.5km/h.

The warmest part of the day is forecast for 2pm, when temperatures will peak at 25°C. Humidity will decrease to 70%, skies will clear again, and winds will strengthen, shifting southerly at 27.8km/h (15 knots). At 8pm, temperatures will cool to 20°C, humidity will rise to 85%, and fresh SSE winds will continue at 27.8km/h.

The weather service said Saturday’s minimum temperature will be 19°C, with a maximum of 25°C.

It indicated that no rainfall is expected, with a rain amount of 0mm and no probability of rain.

Sunday: Dry and slightly cooler daytime conditions

Dry weather is also expected to persist into Sunday, with similar temperature patterns and lighter winds during the morning.

At 2am, the weather service forecasts clear skies, 85% humidity and SSE winds at 18.5km/h, with temperatures around 20°C. By 8am, skies will become partly cloudy, humidity will drop to 80%, and temperatures will reach 21°C.

Winds are expected to ease slightly during the morning, blowing at 9.3km/h (5 knots).

The afternoon high is forecast for 2pm, with temperatures reaching up to 24°C under partly cloudy skies. Southerly winds will pick up again to 18.5km/h, while humidity drops to 65%.

By 8pm, temperatures will cool to 20°C, humidity will increase to 80%, and SSE winds will remain moderate.

The weather service said Sunday’s minimum temperature will again be 19°C, with a maximum of 25°C. “The rain amount remains at 0mm, with a 0% probability of rainfall,” the service said.

Residents and visitors can expect stable and dry weather conditions across the Cape Town metro for the weekend.

