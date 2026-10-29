Sun’s out to play in Gauteng this weekend

Residents planning outdoor activities can expect generally favourable weather, but afternoon temperatures will remain high, particularly in Pretoria.

This weekend’s weather forecast for Gauteng promises nothing short of heat, with clear skies and a slight chance of showers.

Temperatures in Johannesburg will range from 17°C to a maximum of 32°C on Saturday. The South African Weather Service has reported clear skies from early in the day through the afternoon.

With humidity at 40% in the morning, it is expected to drop to 20% in the afternoon, then slightly rise to 25% at night.

There is a 30% chance of rainfall in the city, with 3mm of rainfall expected on Saturday.

Sunday will be slightly cloudy in the morning, then have clear skies throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to range from 18°C to a maximum of 33°C.

Pretoria will be warmer this weekend

With Pretoria also expecting a 30% chance of rainfall this weekend, it will experience slightly higher temperatures.

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to range from 18°C to 34°C with clear skies for most of the day. Humidity will start off around 40% in the morning and drop to 25% in the evening.

Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday, with temperatures ranging from 19°C to 36°C. Showers and thundershowers are expected to dominate Pretoria more than clear skies this Sunday.

A 30% chance of rainfall is expected, with 3mm of rainfall.

Warm conditions across all boards

Both major Gauteng centres will have warm daytime temperatures, clear skies and the same chance of rainfall.

Residents planning outdoor activities can expect generally favourable weather, although afternoon temperatures will remain high, particularly in Pretoria.