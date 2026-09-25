Support soars for petition to get justice for police K9 dog Sky

Ipid has confirmed it will probe the circumstances of Sky's death

A petition on Change.org to demand justice for Sky, the SA Police Service (Saps) K9 dog, has collected nearly 20 000 signatures and counting as the pressure increases for answers and action.

Sky, a Belgian shepherd who served the Saps as an arson-detection dog, died on 10 September in questionable circumstances at the Veterinary Hospital in Roodeplaat, which sparked nationwide concern.

Ipid to probe Sky’s death

Portfolio committee on police chair Ian Cameron said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) had confirmed in writing it would probe the circumstances of Sky’s death.

“I also received a formal update from the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) on Wednesday on the investigation into the death of Sky.

“It has confirmed a full investigation is underway, inspectors visited the Saps Roodeplaat facility on 9 September, and two separate meetings have already been held with Saps,” he said.

The committee was still waiting for vital information and supporting documents before the probe could be concluded, Cameron added.

“Importantly, the NSPCA is also reviewing the Saps policies and procedures meant to protect the welfare of animals used by the police.

“I have now asked the NSPCA to clarify exactly what information remains outstanding, who must provide it, whether Saps has given investigators proper access to records, personnel and facilities, and whether any immediate animal-welfare risks at Roodeplaat require intervention.

“I have also asked what remedial measures have already been requested or implemented, when the veterinary expert opinion is expected, and when we can expect the next written progress report.

“I requested an interim response by Wednesday next week, or a firm date if that is not possible,” added Cameron.

He said Sky’s case cannot simply end with an investigation into how she died.

“We need to establish whether there are wider failures in how Saps service animals are housed, monitored, treated and retired, and ensure those failures are corrected,” he said.

Welfare of working dogs

Pit bull terrier advocate Brett Farrell said Sky’s death could not be where this story ends.

Farrell said what made this case particularly concerning was what was already known before those final injuries.

“According to veterinary records referenced by parliament, Sky was diagnosed with severe kennel stress and separation anxiety.

“This is no longer only a conversation about one K9. It is a conversation about systems.

“[It is] about who is responsible for the welfare of operational working dogs, what happens when a dog develops behavioural or medical problems, kennel standards, supervision, veterinary oversight and record keeping,” said Farrell.