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Suspended Eastern Cape Judge Hartle to face tribunal after alleged racist remarks

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By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

2 minute read

15 May 2026

01:34 pm

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The complaint relates to alleged derogatory and racist remarks made in chambers in May 2025.

Chief Justice requested to probe Judge Hartle following suspension decision

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The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has suspended Judge Belinda Hartle of the Eastern Cape High Court pending a formal inquiry into allegations of gross misconduct.

Announced on Friday, the suspension follows a complaint lodged by Thozamile Semekazi, an employee of the Office of the Chief Justice.

The complaint relates to alleged derogatory and racist remarks made in chambers in May 2025.

The commission has requested that the Chief Justice Mandisa Maya appoint a Judicial Conduct Tribunal (JCT) to investigate a range of serious charges against the judge, including incapacity and gross incompetence.

“The commission resolved to request the chief justice to appoint a Judicial Conduct Tribunal (JCT)… to enquire into allegations of incapacity, gross incompetence and gross misconduct against Judge Hartle,” the JSC Secretariat confirmed.

Terms of suspension

After reviewing the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) recommendations to suspend Hartle on 28 April, the JSC determined that Judge Hartle’s suspension is “desirable” under the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. However, to prevent further delays in the judicial system, the suspension includes a specific carve-out for her current caseload.

“The commission resolved that it is desirable that Judge Hartle be suspended from office… with the condition that she is allowed to finalise her partly heard matters and reserved judgments during the period of her suspension,” the JSC stated.

Protection of the complainant

The commission has directed the head of court in the Eastern Cape to implement measures to limit the judge’s contact with the complainant.

The secretariat directed that the court “take reasonable measures to minimise interaction between Judge Hartle and Mr Semekazi during the period of suspension”.

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