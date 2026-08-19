Suspended MP Fadiel Adams back at Madlanga Commission amid laptop excuse

Adam claimed he missed critical commission emails due to the laptop malfunction, leaving him reliant on phone calls and colleagues for updates.

Suspended MP and National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams is set to return to the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday, after his testimony was abruptly postponed last week when he claimed a malfunctioning laptop prevented him from proceeding.

Adam claimed he missed critical commission emails due to the laptop malfunction, leaving him reliant on phone calls and colleagues for updates.

Laptop problems

He claimed the device had been problematic for about 18 months, including periods when it would freeze or require repairs.

However, Parliament pushed back against Adam’s claims that prolonged problems with his parliamentary laptop contributed to him only recently becoming aware of a notice implicating him before the Madlanga Commission.

Scrutiny

On Wednesday, Adams is expected to face questions on allegations of mishandling classified crime intelligence documents.

Adams would also be expected to provide details and evidence on his claims of systemic corruption within the criminal justice system.

Those complaints subsequently resulted in multiple investigations by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

Investigations

The investigations have been in the spotlight during the commission’s recent proceedings, leading to the resignation of former Idac head Andrea Johnson.

In September last year, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi flagged MPs for “reckless” use of classified information.

Criminal cases

One of these MPs was Adams, who opened three criminal cases based on the Crime Intelligence information he had accessed.

“This information involved personal information of individuals extracted by Crime Intelligence when conducting a vetting process for security clearance for individuals. It’s very sensitive information because it involves digging deeper into personal details. Adams does not serve on that committee; he serves on the portfolio committee of police. He made the information public,” Mkhwanazi told parliament’s ad hoc committee at the time.

Mkhwanazi said on 29 October 2024, Adams opened three cases at the Cape Town Police Station based on the Crime Intelligence information. Two days later, he opened the same cases at the Orlando Police Station.

On 1 November, Adams sent an email to suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, complaining that there were efforts to undermine the investigation into these cases and requesting that the minister intervene.

Fraud

Adams is also part of a fraud case in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court.

He faces charges of fraud and defeating the administration of justice. The state alleges that Adams misrepresented himself to gain access to Westville Prison.

It’s alleged he secretly interviewed and recorded inmates linked to the 2017 murder of former ANC Youth League Secretary Sindiso Magaqa.

Police officials

Investigators allege the recordings were later used to implicate senior police officials, including crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumlo.

Adams was arrested in Cape Town in May 2026 and is out on R10 000 bail with strict conditions.

Adams said he suspected the charges against him stemmed from how he came to possess classified police information, which he used to open cases against police officers.

In May 2026, Western Cape police confirmed they are investigating a case of intimidation after Adams filed charges against the South African Police Service (Saps) in Cape Town.