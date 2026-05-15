11 accused appear in Swartruggens court after drug lab raid

The suspects include five Mexican nationals, two Mozambican nationals, one Zimbabwean national, and three South African citizens.

A group of 11 suspects arrested in connection with a massive drug manufacturing facility on a North West farm made their first appearance before the Swartruggens Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning, 15 May 2026.

The accused include:

Mexican nationals: Fabián Astorga, Jesús Alonso Medina Astorga, Luis Alberto Ramírez Ríos, José Andrés Medina, and Jacquelin López Madrid.

Mozambican nationals: Ismael Afiado Massingue and Lourenço Constantino Cumbane.

Zimbabwean national: Tobias Soyani.

South African citizens: Tyron John Schutte, Kyle Schutte and Vusi Amos Mkambi.

The group were handcuffed during an intelligence operation on Wednesday, where police officers uncovered narcotics with an estimated street value of R100 million.

Charges

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the 11 suspects’ case was postponed for seven days to allow for interpreters, verification of immigration status, and a possible formal bail application.

“They are facing charges related to drug manufacturing, illegal possession of precious metals, illegal possession of hazardous materials and contravention of the Immigration Act. They will appear again on 22 May 2026. They were remanded in custody.”

The police operation led to the discovery of a large-scale illegal drug manufacturing facility believed to be involved in the production of methamphetamine.

During the operation, law enforcement officers seized tonnes of equipment and chemicals used in the manufacture of illegal drugs, as well as three firearms.

Crime scene

Mogale added that forensic experts are still processing the crime scene.

“However, approximately 481 kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated street value amounting to millions of rands have thus far been confiscated. It is anticipated that the quantity may increase once the entire scene has been thoroughly processed. The estimated value of the illicit drug laboratory exceeds R1 billion.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the discovered laboratory is the fourth drug laboratory in South Africa with alleged Mexican links,” Mogale said.

Property owners

Mogale said the current owners of the property have not yet been located.

“However, the owner’s son and other relatives were among those arrested. The owners are currently being questioned as investigations continue.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation, certain information cannot be divulged at this stage and will be communicated in due course,” Mogale said.

Investigations are ongoing.