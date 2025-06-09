Swimmers and sharks ‘safe’ after great white’s death off KZN coast

eThekwini last week closed southern beaches as they lifted the shark nets to allow for the sardine run.

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has reassured South Africa that swimmers and sharks are both safe at SA beaches.

This comes after the sad death of a tagged great white shark in a drumline off the coast of Margate, KwaZulu-Natal just over a week ago.

Social media users expressed their frustration over the shark’s death.

”Its loss isn’t just heartbreaking, it’s infuriating,” one user said.

“Great white sharks, like the one killed in KZN, are apex predators. They play a vital role in keeping ocean ecosystems balanced.

“Removing them throws the food chain out of order, causing ripple effects that harm fish populations, coral reefs, and overall ocean health.”

Sharks coming for sardines

There has been an increase in shark activity over the last week amid the annual sardine run. The Citizen‘s sister publication, The South Coast Herald, reported more than 50 sharks trapped in fish nets and released over the weekend.

While measures are in place to protect the shoreline during this season, bathers may be concerned about the safety at beaches that are not closed.

Minister George said the balance between effectively protecting bathers from potential shark attacks and ensuring the conservation of vital marine ecosystems “is a complex and evolving issue”.

“As such, I understand the significant public discourse and concern on social media. I’d like to assure the public and scientific community of our unwavering commitment to both marine life protection and bather safety.”

Department cries shark conservation

The department said it does not support or mandate any destructive research methods on great white sharks.

The minister highlighted that they are also actively supporting and investing in research on innovative, non-lethal technologies to deter sharks from bathing areas.

“As part of the DFFE’s proactive approach to shark conservation, substantial measures have been taken to significantly reduce the environmental footprint of our bather protection programme.

“This includes a 70% reduction in net installations and the introduction of mixed gear, which has demonstrably reduced mortalities,” said the department.