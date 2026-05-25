Tax Justice SA demands tough new laws to end illicit cigarette trade

'South Africa can no longer afford weak penalties while illicit trade drains an estimated R100 billion a year from the fiscus.'

Tax Justice South Africa (TJSA) has hailed the 13‑year jailing of a Limpopo cigarette trafficker as a watershed moment, demanding sweeping new laws to treat illicit traders as economic saboteurs rather than petty offenders.

This follows the sentencing of 56-year-old Toni Nathaniel Gumbo by the Polokwane Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday after he was convicted of possession of illicit cigarettes and contravening the Immigration Act.

Interception

Police intercepted Gumbo on the R516 in the Tuinplaas policing area after acting on intelligence about a white Ford Ranger allegedly transporting illicit cigarettes from Musina to Gauteng.

Officers recovered 36 master cases of Remington Gold cigarettes concealed inside boxes, with an estimated street value of R360 000.

TJSA spokesperson Yusuf Abramjee said the sentence should become the model for a sweeping national crackdown on tax crime.

Warning

Abramjee warned that South Africa can no longer afford weak penalties while illicit trade drains an estimated R100 billion a year from the fiscus.

“Illicit cigarettes are the engine room of the illicit economy that loots the state of vital revenue, robs children of their future and threatens the health and safety of our most vulnerable,” said Abramjee.

“If the government is serious about tackling illicit trade, illegal cigarettes must become the top enforcement priority. We need to stop treating these criminals as opportunists and start treating them as economic saboteurs.”

Al Jazeera probe

Abramjee said the case provides a stark contrast to the lack of justice following Al Jazeera’s Gold Mafia investigation three years ago.

“Despite allegations of multi-billion-rand money-laundering, not a single arrest has been made, and key figures allegedly implicated in the exposé continue to do business and manufacture cigarettes in South Africa.

“This week’s case shows what can happen when enforcement agencies act decisively, and the courts impose meaningful punishment,” said Abramjee.

Prosecution

He said the current prosecution process and sentencing rules are discredited, and fines are no deterrent when criminals hide fortunes offshore.

“South Africa must stop slapping tax crooks on the wrist. We need to lock them up before they bring this country to its knees.”

Abramjee has urged a three‑front crackdown on illicit cigarette trade, calling for mandatory jail terms of at least five years, lifetime bans on company directorships for offenders, and immediate forfeiture of criminal assets.

He warned that illicit cigarettes fuel South Africa’s illicit economy, drain billions from the fiscus, and must be treated as acts of economic sabotage rather than petty crime.