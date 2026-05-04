Taxi fares increase in Gauteng and Western Cape this week: Here are the new prices

Here's how much a taxi from Pretoria, Midrand, Germiston and surrounding areas will cost you.
Taxi fares are set to increase in the Western Cape and Gauteng from Monday, 4 May, following a recent increase in fuel prices that has placed a severe strain on the sector.
According to the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and its affiliated associations, the intention to implement fare increases was communicated as early as 1 April 2026, following the fuel price spike.
“This decision followed a period of significant increases in input costs, most notably diesel, which is the primary fuel used by most minibus taxis,” said Santaco spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Phala.
Fuel price hikes squeeze taxi industry
The National Taxi Alliance spokesperson, Theo Malele, said the recent fuel price increase has put the minibus taxi industry in a tight spot. He appealed to passengers to be understanding when the increase is implemented.
“Having looked at the numbers, we are looking at somewhere around R6 per passenger per trip,” he said.
Fuel prices have risen to record levels, with wholesale diesel increasing by more than R7 per litre.
Specifically, 0.05% sulphur diesel increased by R7.37 per litre, while 0.005% sulphur diesel rose by R7.51 per litre. These increases have placed considerable pressure on taxi operators, affecting the sustainability of the industry.
Notice in advance
According to Phala, taxi associations across the country undertook to provide advance notice of the fare adjustments, ranging from two weeks to one month prior to implementation, to mitigate the impact on commuters.
“This was intended to give commuters sufficient time to prepare for the changes,” said Phala.
She noted that, amid fare adjustments, local trips are generally increasing by between R2 and R6, while long-distance routes have seen increases ranging from R10 to R30.
Phala said adjustments have been carefully considered to balance the need for operational viability with the affordability constraints faced by commuters.
“We recognise that any increase in transport costs places an additional burden on commuters, many of whom rely on the taxi industry as their primary mode of transport,” she said.
Western Cape and Gauteng taxi fare increases
According to the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association, taxi fares in the Western Cape are expected to increase by R5 to R6.
Despite earlier indications that Johannesburg routes would not be affected, the Ivory Park Taxi Association (IPTA) has confirmed that fares in Johannesburg will also increase by R3.
Latest taxi fare update:
Joburg routes:
- Ivory Park Ext. 2 to Joburg – R28
- Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Joburg – R28
- Kaalfontein & Ext. 45 to Johannesburg – R28
- Winnie Mandela to Johannesburg – R28
- Tswelopele to Johannesburg – R28
- Clayville to Johannesburg – R28
- Mayibuye to Johannesburg – R28
- Kanana Ext. 4 & 5 to Johannesburg – R28
- Irene to Johannesburg – R33
Rosebank routes:
- Ivory Park Ext. 2 to Rosebank – R27
- Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Rosebank – R27
- Kaalfontein & Ext. 45 to Rosebank – R27
Germiston routes:
- Winnie Mandela to Germiston – R28
- Ivory Park 2 to Germiston – R28
- Ivory Park 3 to Germiston – R28
- Kanana 4 & 5 to Germiston – R28
- Kaalfontein to Germiston – R28
- Midrand to Germiston – R28
Limbro Park routes:
- Winnie Mandela to Limbro Park – R24
- Ivory Park 2 to Limbro Park – R24
- Ivory Park 3 to Limbro Park – R24
- Kanana 4 & 5 to Limbro Park – R24
- Kaalfontein to Limbro Park – R24
Eastgate routes:
- Ivory Park 2 to Eastgate – R26
- Ivory Park 3 to Eastgate – R26
- Kanana 4 & 5 to Eastgate – R26
- Kaalfontein to Eastgate – R26
Commuters should budget accordingly
The standard R3 price increase per trip for commuters is linked to rising fuel costs and operational expenses affecting taxi associations across Midrand, Ivory Park and Thembisa.
Commuters are advised to note the new prices and budget accordingly from Monday onwards.
IPTA has also announced updated taxi fares for the Germiston, Eastgate and Limbro Park routes.
Fare prices in Midrand
Midrand and Pretoria routes are priced as follows:
- Ivory Park Ext 2, 4 ,5 and Kaalfontein to Waterfall – R21
- Ivory Park Ext 2, 4, 5 and Kaalfontein to Kyalami – R23
- Ivory Park Ext 2, 4, 5 and Kaalfontein to Midrand – R18
- Ivory Park Ext 2, 4, 5 and Kaalfontein to Vorna Valley – R21
- Ivory Park Ext 2, 4, 5 and Kaalfontein to Noordwyk – R21
- Ivory Park Ext 2, 4, 5 and Kaalfontein to Vodaworld – R21
- Winnie Mandela to Waterfall – R23
- Winnie Mandela to Kyalami – R24
- Winnie Mandela to Midrand – R19
- Tswelopele to Midrand – R19
- Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Midrand – R19
- Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Kyalami – R24
- Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Noordwyk – R22
- Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Vorna Valley – R22
- Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Vodaworld – R22
- Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Waterfall – R22
- Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Sunderland Ridge – R28
- Mayibuye to Midrand – R18
- Swazi-Inn to Midrand – R19
- Ematsheni to Midrand – R18
- Ivory Park to Forest Hill – R27
- Ivory Park to Olieven – R27
- Ivory Park Ext. 2,4, 5 to Attridgeville – R31
Surrounding areas
Routes to Randburg and Fourways:
- Winnie Mandela to Randburg – R28
- Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Randburg – R28
- Ivory Park Ext. 2 to Randburg – R28
- Klipfontein to Randburg – R28
- Kaalfontein & Ext 45 to Randburg – R28
- Mayibuye to Randburg – R28
- Midrand to Randburg – R28
- Winnie Mandela to Fourways – R27
- Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Fourways – R27
- Ivory Park Ext. 2 to Fourways – R27
- Klipfontein to Fourways – R27
- Kaalfontein & Ext 45 to Fourways – R27
- Mayibuye to Fourways – R27
- Midrand to Fourways – R27
- Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Honeydew – R31
- Ivory Park Ext. 2 to Honeydew – R31
- Midrand to Honeydew – R30
- Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Cosmo City – R31
- Ivory Park Ext. 2 to Cosmo City – R31
- Midrand to Cosmo City – R30
- Kempton Park to Diepsloot – R35
Prices increase due to a wider trend
These taxi price updates form part of a wider trend among taxi associations in Midrand, Thembisa and surrounding areas, where fare hikes have been implemented to keep pace with rising fuel and maintenance costs.
Pretoria and Centurion routes
- Ivory Park Ext. 2 to Pretoria – R26
- Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Pretoria – R26
- Kaalfontein & Ext. 45 to Pretoria – R26
- Swazi Inn to Pretoria – R26
- Kanana Ext. 4,5 & Mayibuye to Pretoria – R26
- Klipfontein to Pretoria to R26
- Winnie Mandela & Tswelopele to Pretoria – R26
- Phumulani Mall to Pretoria – R26
- Ivory Park Ext. 2 to Menlyn – R31
- Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Menlyn – R31
- Kaalfontein & Ext. 45 to Menlyn – R31
- Swazi Inn to Menlyn R31
- Ivory Park 2 to Centurion Mall – R24
- Ivory Park 3 to Centurion Mall – R24
- Kaalfontein & Ext. 45 to Centurion Mall – R24
- Swazi Inn to Centurion Mall – R24
- Kanana Ext. 4/5 & Mayibuye to Centurion Mall – R24
- Ivory Park Ext. 2 to Shoprite – R22
- Ivory Park Ext. 3 to Shoprite – R22
- Kaalfontein & Ext. 45 to Shoprite – R22
- Swazi Inn to Shoprite – R22
- Kanana Ext. 4,5 & Mayibuye to Shoprite – R22
- Winnie Mandela & Tswelopele to Shoprite & Midstream – R22
- Ivory Park Ext. 2 to Co-operate Park – R22
- Winnie Mandela to Centurion Mall Lake – R24
- Phumulani Mall to Elardus Park – R20
- Phumulani Mall to Irene – R20
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