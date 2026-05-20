Taxi violence: 2 taxi association members killed over alleged route disagreements

The association expressed deep concern by the continued state of violence within the taxi industry.

Two members from Katlehong People’s Taxi Association (Kapta) were reportedly killed, while another faced injuries, after a shooting incident behind the Katlehong Crossing shopping centre on Monday.

Police officials also reportedly recovered 60 cartridges on the scene.

Route disagreements

It is understood that unknown suspects fired multiple shots at the victims and intentionally blocked a seven-seater minibus while it was parked, before fleeing the scene.

Another victim was reportedly rushed to hospital after armed suspects travelling in two vehicles opened fire on him and other association members. His condition is unknown at this stage.

According to Kasie FM News, Kapta said that it is concerned about the continued taxi violence-related shootings, despite previous engagements between government officials and members of the taxi industry, aimed at resolving disputes within the sector.

Attempts to get a comment from the association were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any update will be included once received.

3 victims

The shooting was allegedly linked to an ongoing route dispute between the association and the Zonkizizwe splinter group.

Police are now reportedly investigating two counts of murder and attempted murder, but no arrests have been made.

Officials told The Citizen that no police reports on the incident were logged.

Taxi violence

Taxi violence has posed a major challenge for the taxi industry, affecting operators, drivers, and commuters who rely on these services every day.

While in the North West, taxi drivers had blocked all main entrances and exits to the Mahikeng community on Monday morning as well.

A huge commotion ensued between taxi drivers and police after several taxis were towed to prevent further blockages and allow motorists to get to work and school.

According to SABC reports, the dispute stems from smaller e-hailing cars that take business away from taxi operators who rely on commuters to earn an income.

The taxi industry

According to the African Journal of Criminology and Victimology, which was published this year, South Africa has experienced an increase in violence amongst taxi associations and operators.

These factors are largely driven by a perceived intolerance of competition, which has created a violence endemic in the taxi industry where the competition primarily occurs between rival taxi associations for lucrative routes.

While key findings have indicated that violence in the taxi industry is largely due to the absence of effective formal state regulation. Based on data that was collected by interviewing commuters, this violence has resulted in feelings of insecurity, particularly amongst females.

Along with several cases of injury and death, which have negatively impacted commuters’ physiological well-being, were also documented. This emphasises the need and significance of regulation within the minibus industry to not only protect the lives of passengers but also those of the drivers.