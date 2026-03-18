Taxi violence should be treated as organised crime, National Transport Conference told

He proposed that taxi violence should not be treated as a series of assaults or merely as a transport dispute but as organized crime.

The inaugural National Transport Conference took place in Midrand this week, with a lot of the focus on reducing the issues faced in public transportation, including the taxi industry.

Dr. Siyabulela Fobosi, a senior researcher at the department of public and constitutional law at the University of Fort Hare, on Tuesday said “tough medicine” is needed to deal with the taxi industry.

His speech came after two were killed in Cape Town on Monday evening, following a shooting at the Delft taxi rank. A 50-year-old man and an adult female suffered multiple gunshot injuries during the shooting.

READ MORE: Six arrested for taxi violence in Moletlane

Taxi violence should be treated as organised crime

Reports said that the pair drove a silver Toyota Fortuner when they were attacked by unknown suspects who shot at them before fleeing the scene, where the pair were declared dead on the scene. Since then, police officials have been deployed at taxi ranks and routes to monitor the situation.

Following requests for comment, the Gauteng spokesperson had said that this matter was not in her jurisdiction. Calls to the Western Cape, South African Police Service spokesperson have gone unanswered.

Since the beginning of the year the taxi industry has been under scrutiny for the violence that surrounds the sector as well as many of the vehicles being unroadworthy and unlicensed.

“We must establish an immediate, multi-agency task force,” said Fobosi.

He proposed that taxi violence should not be treated as a series of assaults or merely as a transport dispute but as organised crime, invoking the full weight of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). He noted that this legal tool is underutilised and that the state should shift its response towards these incidents.

Taxi industry must be formalised

He suggested collaboration between the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority, the South African Revenue Service, and the Department of Transport. While calling for aggressive action to be taken when forfeiting unlicensed minibuses.

“Seize the vehicles. Seize the bank accounts. Seize the properties of those who direct the violence.”

Fobosi also urged that any economic incentive to kill should be removed. He stressed that labour relations in the industry must be formalised, with drivers receiving contracts, minimum wages and benefits while also simplifying taxation through electronic ticketing (e-ticketing), which would solve many challenges. He concluded that the violence and instability currently seen in the taxi industry are not inevitable.

“The path forward is clear. The government must provide the political will and the legal framework.”

He stressed that the industry must choose partnership over protectionism.

“And civil society must have a permanent seat at the table. We have the tools. We have the knowledge. What we need now is the courage to break the deadlock. Together.”

READ MORE: Will taxis get less dangerous and violent if we give them more money?