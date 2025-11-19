Tazne van Wyk killer, Moyhdian Pangkaeker, dies in Cape Town prison

Investigations revealed that Tazne had been raped, beaten to death with a blunt object and hand severed.

Moyhdian Pangkaeker, sentenced to nine life terms for the kidnapping, rape and murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk, has died in prison.

Pangkaeker died in sleep at the Brandvlei Maximum Centre near Worcester in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed the death of Pangkaeker.

Nxumalo said Pangkaeker’s body was discovered by prison officials.

“Pangkaeker was serving a life sentence at Brandvlei Maximum Centre for multiple offences, including seven counts of rape, five counts of assault, five counts of common assault, one count of corpse violation, and one count of murder.”

Nxumalo said Pangkaeker’s family has been “duly informed” of his death.

Tazne

Tazne’s lifeless body was found in 2020 outside Worcester. It was Pangarker pointed out the location of her body in a stormwater drain.

The little girl had been missing for almost two weeks after last being seen walking to the tuck shop across the road from her home in Connaught Estate on 7 February.

Monster

Pangarker had been a person of interest in her kidnapping.

Investigations revealed that Tazne had been raped, beaten to death with a blunt object and her hand severed.

Pangkaeker was convicted in October 2022 by the Western Cape High Court of multiple charges, including common assault, indecent assault, two counts of sexual assault, eight counts of rape, murder, two counts of kidnapping, child exploitation, incest, violating a corpse, and absconding from parole.

Three weeks after last being seen alive and well, Tazne was buried following a funeral which had drawn thousands to the Uniting Reformed Church in Elsies River.

History of crime

According to National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, Pangarker had a criminal history which dates back to the 1980s.

In 2015, he was convicted of possession of a stolen vehicle in Ladismith and driving a vehicle without authority.

In 2003, he was convicted of assault in Ladysmith and breaking correctional supervision in Elsies River.

In 2001, he was convicted of culpable homicide, abduction and child neglect in Ladysmith, as well as a murder charge in Kuils River.

In 1998, he was convicted on a burglary charge in Laingsburg. In 1991, he was convicted of theft in Kimberley.

In 1988, he was convicted of assault in Ravensmead and in 1981 of theft and housebreaking in Elsies River.

Pangarker also absconded in 2015 and was placed on parole supervision the next year until 2019.

