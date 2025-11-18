Teen drug use in Gauteng reaches concerning new highs

SAMRC warns of soaring drug use among Gauteng teens as treatment admissions rise and polysubstance use becomes increasingly common.

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) is urging communities, parents, teachers and policymakers to find ways of dealing with the rising number of young people using drugs, especially in Gauteng.

The SAMRC research indicated that Gauteng has the highest number of youthful drug users compared to other provinces.

The South African Community Epidemiology Network on Drug Use project under SAMRC provides crucial, evidence-based insights into the nature and patterns of alcohol and drug use in South Africa.

SAMRC data shows Gauteng leads the country in teen drug use

The latest findings from the 58th Sacendu symposium, which presents data from January to June, show that there is a concerning rise in alcohol and drug use among young people in Gauteng.

“The report reveals that Gauteng accounted for more than half (51%) of all admissions to substance use treatment centres across the country. Alarmingly, there has been a sharp increase in first-time, voluntary admissions, particularly among teenagers aged 15 to 19,” the report said.

Nancy Hornsby, senior scientist at the SAMRC, said by monitoring trends and identifying emerging risks, the programme supports policymakers, health care providers and communities in developing effective interventions to curb substance use and associated harm.

“This age group now makes up 26% of all admissions in the province, up from 19% in the previous reporting period. Dagga remains the most commonly used substance, with 42% of patients citing it as their primary drug of use.

“It is also the leading secondary substance, followed by methamphetamine (22%) and alcohol (16%),” Hornsby said.

She said the data showed that nearly half (47%) of those admitted used more than one substance at a time, a trend known as polysubstance use.

Polysubstance use

She said the report highlights a worrying trend in hookah pipe use, especially among teenagers.

“Gauteng recorded higher rates of hookah use than other regions, with many young people using dagga and alcohol in combination with a pipe,” Hornsby said.

“Mental health issues are also a growing concern. Many individuals’ entering treatment reported co-occurring conditions, such as depression and anxiety.”

