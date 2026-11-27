Mabona rejected claims that patients had died before they could be operated on.

The Gauteng Department of Health said on Thursday that Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital remained under heavy pressure after an April 2025 fire.

It also denied that patients had died while waiting for surgery. Spokesperson Steve Mabona responded to concerns raised by a staff member.

“The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) acknowledges the concerns raised by one of its staff members regarding conditions at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital (TPTH) and appreciates the dedication and compassion of healthcare workers who continue to care for patients under challenging circumstances,” Mabona said.

Fire cut hospital capacity

According to the department, the hospital served about 3.5 million people and was the only facility in the Ekurhuleni North sub-district.

The fire damaged its Accident and Emergency Department.

“The fire significantly reduced the hospital’s operational capacity and disrupted patient flow,” Mabona explained.

He said the hospital stayed on ambulance diversion for Priority 1 patients.

However, it still treated people who arrived on their own, including all surgical patients.

“The Department acknowledges challenges relating to patient admissions, surgical backlogs and intermittent shortages of certain medical consumables,” Mabona admitted.

The department said it was strengthening supply chain and procurement processes, filling critical posts where possible and working to cut surgical waiting times.

Department denies deaths among waiting patients

Mabona rejected claims that patients had died before they could be operated on.

“The department also wishes to clarify that there is currently no evidence or record of patients dying while awaiting surgery,” Mabona stated.

He said patients waiting for admission were not left without care.

“Similarly, patients awaiting admission continue to receive medical care and treatment while beds become available,” Mabona added.

Staffing and rebuild plans

The department said several clinical posts had already been filled.

It said it was working on filling more clinical posts and prioritised administrative posts.

“Furthermore, the GDoH recognises the staffing pressures affecting both clinical and non-clinical services across all facilities,” Mabona noted.

Planning to restore the Accident and Emergency Department through a public-private partnership was at an advanced stage, according to the department.

Refurbishment will start once all approvals, applications and documentation are finalised.

Affected employees will also receive support.

“Once completed, the project will significantly enhance emergency care capacity and improve patient flow,” Mabona said.