Ten school injured after truck rear-ends a taxi in KZN

At least ten school children have been injured in a taxi crash in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident occurred on the Durban-bound M13 highway at the Kassier off-ramp near the Hillcrest off-ramp.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they received numerous calls about the accident just after 7:15am.

Scholar transport

Jamieson said the children were on their way to school when the accident happened.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find chaos as a truck had rear-ended a school taxi, leaving multiple children injured. Immediately, more ambulances and advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist with the multiple casualty scene.

“A total of ten children had sustained various injuries, and once stabilised on the scene, they were transported to various Durban Hospitals for further care that they required,” Jamieson said.

Investigations

Jamieson added that the events leading up to the crash are unknown. However, Metro Police were in attendance and will be investigating further.

20 injured

Last month, at least 20 people were injured in a serious multiple-vehicle crash involving two minibus taxis in KZN.

The accident occurred around 7pm on a Thursday.

Jamieson said they responded to the crash on the N3 Pietermaritzburg-bound near the Brickfield off-ramp.

“On arrival, paramedics found that two fully laden taxis and a light motor vehicle had collided. Multiple casualties were found on scene, and immediately, more ambulances as well as advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist.

“A total of twenty patients from all three vehicles had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for further care that they required,” Jamieson said.

Alberton crash

Meanwhile, two people were killed in a horrific accident on Sunday night last week after they were ejected from their car on the East Rand.

City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services said it received a distress call of a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a single car after the Swartkoppies onramp and the R59 in Alberton on Sunday evening.

Two other patients were transported to hospital for further treatment.

