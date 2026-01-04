Lightning strikes ten people during Mphebatho Troop Festival, two dead

What was meant to be a day of joy and celebration turned into tragedy.

What was meant to be a day of joy and celebration turned to tragedy during the Mphebatho Troop Festival in the North West after severe lightning claimed two lives.

Thousands of people gathered at Dertig Sports Ground, next to Mphebatho Library, on Saturday, 3 January, to celebrate the annual festival, which brings together the community, cultural groups, and leaders for a vibrant music event that promotes culture, unity and social cohesion.

Grim incident

Moretele Local Municipality spokesperson Mothupi Malebye shared details of the incident that marred the festival.

“Moretele local municipality mayor Masango George would like to give an update on the incident that happened during the Mphebatho Troop Festival on 03 January 2026 at Dertig Sports Ground, next to Mphebatho Library.

“Due to bad weather, more than ten people were struck by lightning, and unfortunately, two people were declared dead. Emergency services arrived quickly, and all other injured individuals received medical care,” Malebye said.

Festival stopped

Malebye said the festival was halted.

“For safety reasons, the festival was put on hold immediately. This decision was made to protect everyone at the event, including community members, performers, and officials,” Malebye said.

Malebye added that the municipality is working closely with emergency services and local authorities.

“The mayor will keep the community updated about the news of the affected. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who passed away and wish all other affected individuals a speedy recovery.”

Malebye said the safety of the community remains their “top priority.”

Cape Town Minstrel Carnival

Meanwhile, the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA) took to the streets in the Mother City on Saturday as the legal battle over the Kaapse Klopse Karnival intensifies.

The CTMCA insists the competition cannot be postponed beyond this weekend.

A legal battle over the venue for the CTMCA’s 2026 competition appears far from over, with the City launching a second appeal, just days before the parade is expected to kick off.

The minstrel competition is a separate event from the official Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade set to be held in Green Point on Monday, 5 January 2025.

