Tennis for all at Ellis Park as children rediscover courts

Between 30 and 60 children attend sessions at Ellis Park, where many first experience tennis and hold a racket.

For years, Alec Galanakis would drive past the unused tennis courts at Ellis Park Tennis Centre, the grandstands quiet and their sporting legacy fading.

Some of the world’s greatest players had once competed there.

Ellis Park tennis revival brings free coaching to inner city

Galanakis, a tennis enthusiast and former school teacher, worried that the city-owned facility might be repurposed and its heritage lost.

He decided to start a foundation to bring children from surrounding inner-city neighbourhoods to play tennis at Ellis Park.

In February 2025, the Joburg Tennis Grassroots Foundation started offering free tennis sessions for children from nearby primary schools.

Galanakis, 60, retired from teaching and decided to devote himself to the project.

Typically, in the afternoon he sets out on foot from the Ellis Park Tennis Centre to collect children from primary schools in Troyeville and Bertrams.

Walking back with them, Galanakis and the children have to negotiate poor roads and broken traffic lights on busy intersections.

Foundation started with donated rackets, balls and clothing

Sam Motsepe, a Grade 7 pupil from Bertrams Junior, makes an overhead return during a match. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee

At the courts, the children change and gather around a crate of donated tennis shoes. They rummage through it, looking for a pair that fits. There are not enough shoes for everyone.

The foundation started with donated rackets, balls and clothing, as well as seed funding from Joburg Tennis, the district association. Local clubs have also contributed equipment, and volunteers have helped with coaching.

Many of the children first experience tennis here. Galanakis said almost none of them had ever held a racket before.

Depending on the day and season, between 30 and 60 children attend. Students from the University of Johannesburg and other nearby institutions also use the facility and receive coaching from the foundation’s team.

Sam Motsepe, in Grade 7 at Bertrams Junior School, said: “If you can have discipline, play well and focus and have a good attitude to your education at school, it can take you far.”

He hopes to continue playing as he gets older, balancing tennis and schoolwork.

Ellis Park once hosted the South African Open

During the 1960s and 1970s, Ellis Park hosted the South African Open, once among the biggest tournaments outside Wimbledon, and attracted tennis stars, including Rod Laver, Chris Evert, Billie Jean King, Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg.

The venue also hosted Davis Cup matches. American tennis champion Arthur Ashe played here in 1973 and 1974, including matches against his great rival, Jimmy Connors.

Ellis Park is home to the Joburg Tennis Grassroots Foundation. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee

His visits took place against the backdrop of apartheid, when the participation of international athletes in SA was contentious.

The sporting boycott intensified over the years and contributed to the decline of international tennis in SA.

Ellis Park subsequently deteriorated as investment dwindled and it was mostly unused.

Galanakis played here as a junior and watched the South African Open.

Galanakis wants centre to become a living museum

He wants the centre to become a living museum, preserving its history while making it useful to a new generation.

“There are so many kids in such a small area that have absolutely no facilities,” he said.

Galanakis estimates there are 35 000 schoolchildren living within a five-kilometre radius of Ellis Park, many attending schools with little or no sports infrastructure.

His ambition is to create a development centre where children can learn the game and, perhaps, progress to competitive tennis.

Children look for tennis shoes that fit in a box of donated gear. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee

Galanakis also hopes to train coaches in the surrounding communities. Long-time tennis coach Patric Tsunke instructed a group of students from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on how to serve.

UJ has partnered with Joburg Tennis Grassroots Foundation to run their tennis programme at Ellis Park.

Taking tennis directly to schools

Tsunke, who joined the foundation’s programme in 2026, said the key to growing the sport is to take tennis directly to schools.

Portable nets and softer balls can allow children to play on paved school grounds, making it possible to introduce tennis without requiring expensive facilities, he said.

Schools could organise competitions between classes, with talented players progressing to clubs and tournaments, said Tsunke.

He also wants the programme to follow children through high school and into university.

The foundation has begun working with UJ students to monitor the children’s school reports and academic progress each term and help them.

He said the aim is not to simply produce good tennis players, but to identify children who may need academic support and connect them with opportunities.

Keeping these programmes running is a challenge

A coach shows the wrong way to hit a double-handed backhand return. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee

But keeping these programmes running is a challenge. The facility needs more equipment and coaches.

The transition from primary to high school presents a particular challenge, with the risk of losing children just as they begin to develop their skills. Access to reliable transport is also crucial.

There are social challenges that come with running a programme in inner-city neighbourhoods, where children are exposed to violence and neglect, and some often miss school.

On court, young children practise shots. They are learning the rules, testing their abilities and discovering a sport many had not imagined playing.

Galanakis wishes the city would invest in restoring the venue. There has been some engagement with municipal and provincial officials. His long-term vision is for the centre to become a thriving sports hub, with more coaches and pathways to scholarships and university.

For now, the work continues one session at a time.

One session at a time

The children may not know that Ashe once played at Ellis Park and crowds once filled the stands to watch international tennis stars.

For them, this is not a monument to a lost sporting past. It is a place to play, learn and imagine what might come next.