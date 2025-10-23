Tensions flare as parents protest culture of violence at Milnerton High School

Eight pupils accused of a bullying incident at the school were placed on precautionary suspension.

Tensions flared at Milnerton High School on Wednesday as angry parents protested over the culture of violence at the place of learning.

Police fired stun grenades to disperse angry parents after they demanded to be addressed by the authorities.

Bullying

In a disturbing video circulating on social media, a group of schoolboys clad in uniform were seen taking turns hitting a fellow 16-year-old pupil using various objects – including a belt and a hockey stick – in what appears to be a locker room on the school premises.

Some of the pupils are seen jovial and unperturbed as the camera pans the room.

Milnerton police are investigating a case of assault to cause grievous bodily harm following the incident.

School violence

Jessica Dewhurst, founder of Justice Desk Africa, claims violence in schools across the country is out of control.

“I think it is highly concerning that there are multiple complaints of violence, particularly in Milnerton High School. So, if they are serious about change, we want to meet with the principal and management,” Dewhurst told eNCA.

Angry parents have vowed to continue protesting at the school.

Suspension

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, said they have been in close communication with Milnerton High School following the assault last week.

“Upon becoming aware of the incident, the school immediately initiated an internal investigation. Learners involved were identified and interviewed as part of this process.

“Following the initial findings, the School Governing Body approved the precautionary suspension of eight learners.

“This decision was taken to ensure a fair and transparent disciplinary process, while prioritising the safety and well-being of all learners at the school,” Bronagh said.

Disciplinary hearings

Bronagh said the suspended pupils will now face formal disciplinary hearings in accordance with the relevant disciplinary procedures.

Bronagh added that counselling and psychosocial support are being provided and will continue to be available to those affected.

