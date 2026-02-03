Texts from Witness F’s phone appear to corroborate Matlala’s version

Despite his hesitation, Witness F may have confirmed the alleged link between Matlala and Sibiya.

Text messages between Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and Witness F appear to corroborate the tenderpreneur’s previous statements.

In what may be the Madlanga commission’s most difficult witness to deal with yet, Witness F testified in camera following failed attempts to derail his testimony.

It was only after the commission ruled against a second postponement of his testimony and that his WhatsApp messages could be admitted that he began cooperating – although he maintained that he “could not comment” on some of the questions.

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson led the evidence as the commission insisted that Witness F could not be allowed to “get a free ride”, which would set a precedent allowing witnesses to choose not to respond to questions.

On 5 July 2023, suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya sent Witness F his home address. Later, Witness F responded: “I’m here at the gate.”

“I confirm that it’s the address.”

‘I did not introduce them’

On 4 March 2024, Witness F sent Matlala a contact card for Sibiya.

He, however, denied having introduced Matlala to Sibiya.

This version corroborates Witness C’s October testimony, in which he detailed Matlala’s relationship with Sibiya, as told to him by the tenderpreneur on the day of his arrest.

According to Witness C, Matlala said he used to provide security services to the late Pretoria taxi boss Jothan ‘Mswazi’ Msibi’s farm.

Sibiya was a regular person at the farm. The tenderpreneur also met Msibi’s associates at the farm, who were known as the ‘Big 5’. They also called each other ‘brothers’.

After Msibi’s death, Sibiya allegedly approached Matlala and said, “Now, since the old man has passed away, please take care of me, and I will take care of you in return.”

The tenderpreneur allegedly started making payments of around R500 000 to Sibiya.

The impalas

On 21 March 2025, Matlala forwarded Witness F a voice note from a man identified as “Rudi Farm Manager”.

The man said, “Sir, sorry to bother you so early. Can you send me a pin drop where the bucks and impalas must go to, sir?”

Witness F said he did not know the man. He received the voice note from Matlala and forwarded it to Sibiya, assuming the tenderpreneur could not reach the top cop on his phone.

A screenshot then shows Matlala and Rudi Farm Manager’s communication, in which the ‘manager’ confirms receiving payment from Matlala.

Rudi Farm Manager says: “Everything has been arranged. He will catch the impalas on Sunday and transport it Monday to that location. Is it good?”

Matlala responded, “No problem”.

Witness F could not confirm whether Matlala had paid for impalas for Sibiya.

“During my communication with Mr Matlala, he never indicated to me whether he is paying for the impalas or Mr Rudi Farm Manager. I have no knowledge of that,” he said.

Witness said he did not ask questions.

“I did not ask what was going on there. I just received a message from Mr Matlala, and then I immediately forwarded it to General Sibiya without even asking questions.”

Witness C previously told the commission that in January 2025, Matlala indicated that Sibiya told him he was buying a plot in Midrand to be registered in his wife’s name.

The plan was to start a bed-and-breakfast.

Matlala allegedly gave the police boss R2 million for purchasing the plot and impalas.

The ‘fall guy”

About 15 months later, Witness F sent the farm manager’s voice note to Sibiya. When asked why, he said he could not remember why he sent the voice note.

Chaskalson said Witness F was sending a warning to Sibiya.

“It occurred to me that by August 2025, General Sibiya might have thought that it was convenient to him to make you a fall guy for some of the things that you had done for him previously, and that you were sending him this audio just to remind him that if you fell, he fell too,” said Chaskalson.

“I can’t comment on that. I tend to differ on your version. By the time that thing was sent to me, I did not know what it was for; I did not expect it. It was sent to me by Matlala, and I sent it to Sibiya,” responded Witness F.

