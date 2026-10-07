Thabo Bester fires lawyers, chooses to represent himself in prison escape trial

Bester's prison escape trial is expected to begin in the Free State High Court in April 2027.

Convicted Facebook rapist, murderer and escape artist Thabo Bester has fired his lawyers and will represent himself in court.

Bester’s prison escape trial is expected to begin in the Free State High Court in April 2027.

Trial

The court has set the trial to run from 19 April to 18 June 2027, nearly five years after Bester allegedly escaped from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.

He is also expected to challenge his treatment behind bars at the Free State High Court on 16 October.

Bester claims prison restrictions have limited his access to lawyers, legal resources and communication.

Representation

The convicted murderer was represented by Advocate MoAfrica wa Maila, who made several attempts to challenge Bester’s incarceration.

“I did not consult with him about the termination,” Wa Maila told The Citizen on Wednesday, 7 October 2026.

Delays

In August 2026, Bester and his former girlfriend, Nandipha Magudumana, appeared virtually, while their co‑accused appeared in person following repeated postponements.

Proceedings were last delayed in June after Bester’s legal team requested more time to consult, keeping the case in limbo despite its high profile and intense public scrutiny.

Bester, a convicted murderer and rapist, Magudumana and their co‑accused face charges linked to Bester’s dramatic breakout from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.

Fake death

Prosecutors allege he faked his death in a cell fire before orchestrating his escape, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

Bester and Magudumana were arrested on 7 April 2026 about 10km outside Arusha in the East African country after fleeing the hotel where they had been staying.

Accused

Among the accused are Magudumana’s father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, and former G4S employees Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa, Zanda Moyo, and Joel Makhetha.

They face a range of charges including fraud, corruption, money laundering, assisting an inmate to escape, violation of a body, arson, and defeating the ends of justice.

ConCourt

Magudumana has taken her arrest and extradition battle to the Constitutional Court, adding further uncertainty to the trial’s timeline.

Her legal team argues that her detention and transfer from Tanzania were unlawful, while prosecutors maintain they followed due process.