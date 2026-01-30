Thabo Bester moved to super-maximum prison in Kokstad

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that convicted rapist Thabo Bester has been transferred to another prison, the country’s tightest security facility.

The department on Friday said that Bester has been moved to eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Facility in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal.

Thabo Bester transfer

eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional is about 700km away from the Kgosi Mampuru C Max facility, where Bester was being held.

“It has to be emphasised that offender transfers are a routine practice, guided by established security risk assessments to ensure the safety, security, and stability of correctional facilities and the broader criminal justice system,” Correctional Services Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

“The offender will continue to receive appropriate care in line with applicable legislative and policy prescripts and will retain full access to legal representation, family communication, and court processes.”

Nxumalo said necessary logistical arrangements “remain in place to ensure that court appearances and legal proceedings proceed without disruption”.

Bester’s advodate Moafrika wa Maila told The Citizen that they intend to file an application to have him transferred back to Kgosi Mampuru prison.

Trial

In December last year, Bester filed several interlocutory applications in various courts, which his lawyer said were necessary to prepare for his defence in the main trial.

Bester and his co-accused, including Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her father, returned to the Bloemfontein High Court for a pre-trial hearing in the prison escape matter.

The case was postponed to 18 March 2026 for case management and will be heard virtually.

The trial is expected to start from 20 July 2026 to 18 September 2026.

Prison escape

Bester escaped from the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022, after it was initially believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.

