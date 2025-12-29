The aftermath of Senzo Mchunu’s PKTT disbandment letter, one year later

The letter came as a shock to Mchunu's colleagues, who all testified that he should have consulted with them.

This time last year, South Africans were on holiday, celebrating what was left of 2024, not knowing that 2025 would bring a total shake-up to the top ranks of law enforcement.

The political killings task team (PKTT) is back in the spotlight, as South Africans mark a year since the letter that may have diminished their trust in suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

It was the last three days of 2024 that laid the foundation for a chaotic 2025, which saw police officials coming forward with allegations of corruption in law enforcement

On 28 December, Mchunu and national police commissioner Fannie Masemola attended a funeral in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Masemola, who was on leave at the time, left the funeral unaware that Mchunu would issue a directive which would result in the establishment of a parliamentary ad hoc committee and the Madlanga Commission.

As Masemola went home to enjoy the rest of his leave, Mchunu headed home and got straight down to business.

Mchunu’s letter

On 29 December 2024, activities slowed for Mchunu, giving him an opportunity to begin considering the future of the PKTT.

At this point, Mchunu had not called a meeting to discuss the PKTT disbandment with his colleagues, including those directly involved in the team’s operations.

“I am saying, after 28 December, I got more time when I got home to complete what I was developing after resting. I started summarising in my head and thinking what I would settle with finally, which then gave rise to me writing that letter on 31 December,” Mchunu explained to the ad hoc committee in October.

“You don’t normally go to a funeral and pull people aside; that’s unnatural. It can happen only with pushed thinking that you could have pulled people aside, but naturally, the flow of things does not flow like that.

“I’m saying there were a number of things that were in my head for quite some time after our meeting on 21 November with the deputy ministers – how to approach, package and engage the national commissioner. I had not completed my thinking by that time, until I settled down and thought about what I wanted to do.”

Mchunu’s reasons for disbandment

In his letter to the national commissioner on 31 December 2024, Mchunu stated that the PKTT was disbanded because, in his opinion, its continued existence was no longer necessary. He further said the PKTT did not add value to policing in South Africa.

Other reasons, according to Mchunu, were budgetary issues, letters of complaint from Mary de Haas, emails and text messages from former Saps official Patricia Mashale, media reports regarding the involvement of Crime Intelligence in the murder of Sindiso Magaqa and another complaint from MP Fadiel Adams.

“All these factors weighed heavily on my mind. I can assure you that I was sober when I wrote this letter,” said Mchunu at the time.

Mkhwanazi’s media briefing

Following failed attempts to meet with Mchunu to discuss the letter, among other matters, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held a media briefing in July 2025, during which he levelled several allegations against police management and the judiciary.

Mkhwanazi said an investigation with the Gauteng organised crime investigation unit unmasked a syndicate which involves politicians, law enforcement, metro police, correctional services, prosecutors, the judiciary, and is controlled by drug cartels as well as businesspeople.

He singled out Mchunu for allegedly disbanding the PKTT to protect criminals. Mchunu has denied the allegations.

Bheki Cele on PKTT disbandment

The letter came as a shock to Mchunu’s colleagues, who all testified that he should have consulted with them.

His predecessor, Bheki Cele, said Mchunu should not have made the decision alone.

“I don’t remember the team being disbanded until I saw the letter that was written on the 31st of December when we were drinking and dancing,” Cele told parliament in October.

“The Minister of Police had to consult with the IMC that had established the PKTT before deciding to disband it. Any disestablishment of PKTT would also have to be done in consultation with the departments that form part of the steering committee of the IMC that had oversight over the PKTT.

“I’m not going to make a conclusion whether it’s illegal, I’m not a lawyer, but procedurally, I do not agree with it. The way that it has come through, it should have reversed in the same way. That would be my argument.”

Aftermath

Since then, Mchunu has been placed on special leave, while the acting police minister, Firoz Cachalia, continues the work.

Mchunu has also taken time off from his ANC duties until he is cleared of wrongdoing.

The PKTT continues its work as police management considers extending it beyond one province.

The Madlanga Commission has submitted its preliminary report, which cannot be publicised until the Commission concludes its work next year.

