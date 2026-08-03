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The cost of jaywalking: Pedestrians fatally injured after trying to cross N1

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By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

3 minute read

3 August 2026

01:29 pm

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Two pedestrians were declared dead at the scene after being struck by a truck and a vehicle while attempting to cross the N1 to get to work.

The cost of jaywalking: Pedestrians fatally injured after failing to cross the N1

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The South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating a case of culpable homicide following a fatal road crash on the N1, near the Ferreira turn-off, south of Bloemfontein, after two pedestrians were fatally injured in a road crash.

The incident occurred around 6.42pm on Sunday when a 46-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were struck by a vehicle and a truck while attempting to cross the N1.

No survivors

Emergency Medical Services declared both pedestrians deceased on the scene.

The drivers of the two vehicles involved sustained multiple injuries.

Following preliminary investigations, Saps said the deceased were allegedly waiting for transport to collect them and take them to Edenburg.

High cost of jaywalking

The pair reportedly attempted to cross the highway to reach a petrol station next to the N1 when the collision occurred.

No arrests have been made, and the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Saps confirmed that a case of culpable homicide has been opened at Park Road Police Station.

Centurion

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Monday morning, 3 August, a female pedestrian was struck by a bakkie while on her way to work.

Due to the cold weather and lying on the tar road, she became increasingly cold and experienced significant pain.

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The patient received two rescue blankets to help prevent hypothermia, as well as intravenous fluid therapy and analgesia for pain management.

No injuries

An eFAST ultrasound examination was also performed to assess for any life-threatening injuries to the chest and abdomen.

Members of the Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES) responded to assist the patient while awaiting the arrival of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) teams from the Gauteng provincial government.

PVES confirmed that no immediate life-threatening internal injuries were identified during the assessment.

Once stabilised, the patient was handed over to EMS for further treatment and transport to an appropriate medical facility.

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