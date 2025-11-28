The Gauteng road that took 40 years

The new 5km stretch of road which has finally broken ground promises to unlock long-stalled mobility and development.

The K60 corridor, the long-awaited road project linking Sunninghill, Waterfall City and Midrand, has finally broken ground.

This development is set to deliver a significant boost for mobility and growth, promising smoother, faster connections across Gauteng’s northern region.

After decades of planning and delays, the provincial road, the K60, is finally moving ahead with work having already started on the new 5km stretch between Maxwell Drive in Sunninghill and Allandale Road in Midrand.

The K60 is one of Gauteng’s key transport corridors linking Rivonia Road to Allandale Road.

It is designed to improve access between Regions A and E and connect surrounding suburbs to both provincial and national routes.

Transport department outlines goals and design

The Gauteng department of roads and transport describes the K60 as “a single-carriageway provincial road aimed at improving connectivity, reducing congestion and stimulating economic growth in the northeastern transport corridor”.

The project has been welcomed by councillors, developers and residents alike, even though construction will bring some temporary disruption.

According to the department’s project implementation presentation, South African Roads Federation, a full design and environmental impact assessment have been completed for Section 5 of the K60 route.

Community engagement and oversight measures

At a presentation to residents last month, the department said it was strengthening compliance, recruiting critical technical skills and partnering with law enforcement and private contractors to ensure delivery.

A community liaison officer will also be appointed to act as a bridge between contractors, engineers and residents, ensuring transparent recruitment of local labour, timely community updates and fair dispute resolution throughout the construction process.

The CEO of the Waterfall Management Company welcomed the project, saying: “It will reduce travel time to OR Tambo Airport and from the East to West Rand.

“It will also reduce traffic on the old Johannesburg/Pretoria road and other roads in the immediate environment.

“It will be beneficial for more potential development in the future, creating many job opportunities and improving infrastructure. All developments have some downside, but the upside in this case is overwhelming.”

A graphic of the proposed new sections of the K60 provincial road.

Improved regional connectivity and long-term benefits

Ward 132 councillor Annette Deppe said the long-awaited K60 will “connect Sunninghill to Klipfontein which is “fantastic news for our area”.

“This provincial road will greatly improve connectivity between our communities, making daily commutes smoother and more efficient. It will reduce travel times and provide better access to businesses and services,” she said.

Deppe added that the route has been on hold since the 1980s and its completion will “finally unlock mobility for both Sandton-side and Midrand residents”.

She noted that construction “may bring temporary disruptions such as noise and increased traffic, especially where the road crosses the N1 highway and the Jukskei River. However, these are necessary steps to build an infrastructure project of this scale and duration.”

“Once the road is completed, it is likely to add value to properties in the vicinity, as improved accessibility and reduced travel times are often attractive features for homebuyers,” she said.

The enhanced connectivity, said Deppe, could also “lead to increased interest from businesses looking to invest in the area, further boosting property values over time”.

Deppe said the long-term benefits, besides higher property values and better quality of life, would far outweigh any shortterm inconvenience.

“It’s all part of a positive transformation that will enhance our community’s infrastructure and economy,” she said.

A project decades in the making

First conceived in the 1980s, the K60 has long symbolised both Joburg’s infrastructure ambitions and bureaucratic delays.

Its completion will form a crucial east-west artery linking Sunninghill, Paulshof, Waterfall City, Klipfontein View and Ivory Park, uniting commercial and residential zones previously separated by congestion and fragmented road planning.

The affected areas include Sunninghill, Paulshof, the Waterfall City/Allandale precinct and Ivory Park.

In the presentation to residents, the department said the project is expected to take about 24 months to complete, depending on weather and utility relocation.

“The K60 represents the province’s commitment to improving mobility and economic access for all residents. It will serve as a lasting investment in Gauteng’s future transport network,” the department said.

*This story is produced by Our City News, a non-profit newsroom that serves the people of Johannesburg

