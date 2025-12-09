The Grinch is taking over from Santa

Rising festive season pressure is pushing many people to identify more with the Grinch than Santa.

The Grinch is slowly stealing Christmas from Santa and his elves.

Over the past few years T-shirts, memes, social media jokes and even marketing campaigns have pushed Santa slightly out of the centre of the festive season.

It’s a small shove, but significant enough to notice. In shops, online communities and even gifting trends, the green character once framed as the antagonist of festivity is becoming the more relatable figure in mainstream culture.

Increasing pressure linked to festive spending

Father Christmas, or Santa, has always represented generosity, family time and the idea of joy shared around a festive table. But he is also tied to one of the heaviest commercial periods of the year.

Christmas retail now begins in October and decorations go up earlier and earlier every year. The pressure to spend on gifts, experiences and celebrations has become part of the ritual.

Many households have, over time, carried a burden that’s tougher to bear each year, said online culture specialist and netnographer Carmen Murray.

Why the Grinch resonates with emotional fatigue

This is why the Grinch is culturally significant and his growing visibility is not accidental or ironic. It mirrors how people actually feel moving into December.

“Santa has also become too tied to spending, pressure and the obligation to appear festive,” she said. “People are burnt-out, overstimulated and financially stressed. The traditional picture of Christmas does not match their lived experience any more.”

Murray said the Grinch now appears in online spaces as an expression of resistance against the season’s performance demands. He’s a character that avoids noise, hides from crowds and does not pretend to enjoy himself.

Emotional exhaustion behind festive disengagement

“People connect with the Grinch because he doesn’t fake it,” she said. “He represents the exhaustion that builds up by the time December arrives and the frustration people feel when decorations appear before they’re emotionally or psychologically ready.”

The “everyday Santa,” as Murray called the chubby joyful old guy in the red suit, now resembles the constant push of online shopping: one-click purchases, targeted advertising and the expectation to buy throughout the year.

Black Friday has become the opening act for Christmas retail and digital culture keeps the purchasing cycle running long after the holiday ends.

Mental health strain tied to the festive period

The Grinch, by contrast, aligns with feelings of overload and withdrawal. He resonates with people struggling with economic pressure, loneliness and fatigue.

Psychologist and medical doctor Dr Jonathan Redelinghuys sees the same pattern. He said December is one of the months with the most emotional strain for many.

“Mental health challenges spike during this period,” he said.

