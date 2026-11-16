The new normal? Water minister explains how Gauteng ‘avoided’ Day Zero just days before elections

The water minister compared questions of whether restrictions were 'the new normal' to one raised during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina said her department stopped Gauteng’s Rand Water system from collapsing about a week before the 4 November local government elections.

Majodina addressed the media at the GCIS media centre in Parliament on Monday, using the example to explain why the new Western Cape water restrictions were needed.

How Gauteng avoided Day 0 before the elections

She said the Rand Water system was severely constrained about seven days before the elections.

According to her, at the time, the department could either let the system crash or allow Rand Water to throttle supply, and it chose to throttle.

“Because had we allowed the system to crash on its own, on 4 November, there was not going to be a drop of water for 18 million people,” Majodina explained.

She said the department was often accused of leaving communities dry but only cut supply after careful assessment.

“We can’t act irresponsibly as a department,” she stated.

She blamed municipal officials for many such emergencies, saying they failed to check their systems and fix faults on time.

Majodina added that Johannesburg had received a six-month action plan, which it did not follow.

What the Western Cape restrictions mean

The department will cut domestic and industrial water allocations in the Western Cape by 7%, or 27.2 million cubic metres a year.

Irrigation allocations will drop by 15%, or 29.6 million cubic metres.

According to Majodina, the total was about 56.8 million cubic metres, or 11% of all allocations.

Majodina said the cuts were meant to give municipalities time to prepare.

“What we are trying to do here is to allow municipalities to also monitor their systems,” she said.

She also dismissed any political motive behind the decision.

“This has no political connotations whatsoever,” Majodina insisted.

A ‘new normal’ but the dams are at a high level?

The water minister compared questions of whether restrictions were “the new normal” to one raised during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the minister, the country as a whole is not facing a bulk water shortage.

She said problems are local, such as drought and leaking networks.

“Our water security at the national level is in the balance. There is no crisis in the bulk water resource in the country, whilst there are local deficits like droughts and high non-revenue water in some areas,” Majodina stated.

The department’s national table showed most major systems close to full.

The Integrated Vaal River System stood at 97.4%, and Algoa was at 100.3%. Cape Town was the exception at 71.5%, which the department rated as moderate.

However, the Western Cape tells a different story.

“The province is in a less favourable position than in recent years,” Majodina said.

Where the Western Cape dams stand

The Western Cape Water Supply System has six interconnected dams.

They are Upper and Lower Steenbras, Theewaterskloof, Berg River, Wemmershoek and Voëlvlei.

Their total capacity is about 898.2 million cubic metres.

Combined storage stood at 72.5%, or 646.5 million cubic metres, on 2 November. A year earlier, it was 84.4%.

That is below the preferred operational level of 80% and about 11.9 percentage points under the ten-year average.

Levels are still far above those of the 2016 to 2017 drought.

“While the major dams remain at acceptable levels overall, some key components of the system have recorded significant declines compared to the previous year,” Majodina noted.

Why the department acted now

The department reported that combined storage in the Western Cape Water Supply System stood at 72.5% on 2 November.

A year earlier, it was 84.4%. The current level is below the preferred operational threshold of 80%.

It blamed below-normal winter rainfall and warned that a strong El Niño could increase evaporation and reduce runoff into dams.

Modelling showed that shortages and mandatory restrictions would rise sharply from 2027 if users kept drawing their full allocations.

Majodina said the system was not yet in crisis.

“The annual analysis indicates that the system remains operationally stable and capable of supplying current water requirements,” she noted.

She urged action before conditions worsened.

“Let us act now, not when our dams are empty,” Majodina appealed.

Farmers, municipalities and boreholes

Farmers had raised concerns when the proposed irrigation cut stood at 18%.

The department lowered it to 15% because farmers were entering the ploughing season.

Majodina said the department still had a duty as regulator.

“The system needs all of us to protect it,” she said.

Donald Daniels, the Breede Olifants Catchment Management Agency’s director for water use regulation, said municipalities could add stricter limits of their own.

“The restrictions cannot be less than what national government has imposed,” Daniels stated.

He also warned residents against drilling boreholes in a panic, as many did during the last drought.

“We encourage the public to be cautious during this time and not to overreact in terms of boreholes left, right and centre,” Daniels cautioned.

When the restrictions start and how they will be reviewed

A department official said 1 November was the decision date.

The restrictions will only start once the Director General approves a submission and the notice is gazetted.

The date will appear in that gazette.

The official said the department would review the restrictions every quarter instead of annually because of El Niño.

“Every three months we are going to look at the model itself,” the official explained.

Tourism, water losses, and long-term projects

Asked about exemptions for hotels and restaurants over the festive season, the Acting Director General said the restrictions applied to raw water, not directly to end users.

She said Cape Town managed its demand well. “So there will be no direct exemption thereof,” she stated.

The department flagged eight Western Cape municipalities that lose more than 30% of their water, the international benchmark. Beaufort West was the worst at 65.9%, followed by Theewaterskloof at 41% and Matzikama at 38.6%.

Majodina said she visited the Clanwilliam Dam wall project on 7 November and found it 40% complete.

“These projects represent a significant investment in the future of our people and our economy,” she said.

She added that conservation had to continue beyond the drought risk.

“Water conservation is no longer a temporary response to drought,” Majodina declared.