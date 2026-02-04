There was pressure from ‘the top’ to arrest Musa Khawula, says Witness F

Khawula continued to share posts about more people, including ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, and he paid the price.

Musa Khawula’s arrest for the alleged Contravention of the Cybercrime Act and crimen injuria was not a simple matter, Witness F told the Madlanga commission on Wednesday.

Witness F testified on how, on 17 September 2024, the head of organised crime, Major-General Richard Shibiri, forwarded him a message containing the blogger’s post about Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and his wife.

In the post, Khawula made several allegations against Matlala, including the Tembisa Hospital looting.

Shibiri forwarded another message from Matlala, who had written: “Someone sent me this yesterday and demanded money from me, or else they would publish this nonsense. I told them to go ahead with it. They were trying to extort money from me.”

Shibiri forwarded yet another screenshot of a conversation in which Khawula shared Matlala’s personal information.

Musa wrote: “I’m hearing that Vusi is from Pretoria, and he is married to Cordelia. Vusi is apparently dating Amahle, and he is the one funding her lifestyle. I also heard that he has a child with Lebo. Info is still incoming.”

The other person responded: “Chommie don’t run the story. He’s a good guy. He never bothers anyone and he lives a private life.”

Khawula’s arrest

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

“I received this warrant on Saturday. I received a call from the brigadier whose team was involved in the matter of Khawula. He informed me that there is information about Khawula and his whereabouts; I must proceed to the said location.

“I was in Rustenburg at a bike event. I told the brigadier that it would not work because I was far away and it would take the whole day to drop off the bike and take a state vehicle.

“He insisted that I must proceed. Captain Zungu accompanied me to the said address. On our way, the brigadier sent me this warrant of arrest. He further said the warrant was of importance.

“While on our way, we received a call from General Sibiya telling me that I must also forward the warrant to Matlala because at that time he had a security company and he always saw Musa at his weekend hangouts. I did not see a problem because Saps does do work with private securities. I forwarded the warrant to Matlala.

“After 45 minutes, General Sibiya called me and said the matter is of importance and that he was getting pressure from the high office of the Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale. He said this guy [Khawula] insulted a member of parliament, Fikile Mbalula and Mr Z. This matter was putting him under pressure, which is why we had to leave everything and attend to it.”

‘Excessive action’

At the time, Captain Zungu, who Witness F called to assist with the arrest, was with the Hawks.

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson asked Witness F if he did not think the police were overreacting.

“Mr Khawula is a blogger. It seems a bit of an overreaction to arrive, arrest a blogger by engaging the Hawks, and immediately call a detective who is out riding on the weekend to drop a bike and come do it. Did you not think this was a bit excessive?” he asked.

“I did not call Captain Zungu because he worked for the Hawks, but because he is a person that is known to me and not staying far from where I stayed. It was convenient because it was a weekend,” responded Witness F.

“I just took the instruction and came back and did not see a problem with that because I knew there were matters that were investigated with relation to this person.”

