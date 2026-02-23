News

Load reduction: These Gauteng areas should brace for darkness this week

By Lukholo Mazibuko

23 February 2026

Eskom's schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week.

These Gauteng areas should brace for darkness this week.

Picture: iStock

Multiple areas across Gauteng should expect power outages as part of Eskom’s scheduled load reduction this week. 

The duration and timing of the outages depend on the area, in line with the utility’s official load-reduction timetable. 

Residents and businesses are urged to make the necessary arrangements, as some areas may face outages of up to four hours, while others may experience interruptions of up to five hours.

Areas affected by load reduction

Eskom’s schedule shows that various regions across Gauteng will be vulnerable to power cuts during peak electricity-demand hours.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include Naledi, Jabulani, Diepkloof, Orlando East, Vereeniging, Sharpeville, Vosloorus extensions, Orange Farm, and Stretford extensions. 

Other affected regions include Ivory Park extensions, Rabie Ridge, Meadowlands, Zola, Soweto Nomzamo, and Khutsong. 

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10pm will impact areas including Klipspruit, Vryburg, Rethabiseng, Khutsong, Tsakane, Protea North, and the surrounding areas.

Additional affected zones include Orange Farm extensions, Emdeni, Protea South, Mabopane, Sebokeng, Dobsonville, and Magagula Heights. 

ALSO READ: Ekurhuleni mayor orders halt to electricity disconnections amid Thembisa ‘shutdown’

The following areas will also be affected by load reduction this week:

  • Riverside 
  • Dhlamini 
  • Cuba
  • Zonkizizwe 
  • Chiawelo
  • Beverley Hills-East
  • Elandsfontein AH
  • Kudube
  • Moroka 
  • Winterveldt 
  • Cosmo City

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

Load-reduction-schedule-GAUTENG-February-2026Download

NOW READ: Not just a water crisis: Power outages spread fear and hamper possible employment

