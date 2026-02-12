News

Home » News

Reporting improves but these municipalities have still not submitted last year’s audits

Picture of Jarryd Westerdale

By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

3 minute read

12 February 2026

07:04 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Several annual financial statements were submitted late to the Auditor-General which created delays in conducting audits.

AGSA askes Speaker of National Assembly to force municipalities to submit financial quicker.

The office of the Auditor-General of South Africa. Picture: Moneyweb

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Auditor-General of South Africa (AG) has asked the Speaker of the National Assembly to intervene in the slow financial reporting of municipalities.

Several municipalities have not yet submitted their audits for the previous year, with several large municipalities submitting audit disputes.

However, AG Tsakani Maluleke commended government for assisting in increasing the number of municipalities who had submitted their financials on time.

More municipalities meet deadline

Maluleke wrote to Speaker Thoko Didiza on Tuesday to update her on the progress on municipal audits and the submission of annual financial statements.

The AG was happy to relay to Didiza that all municipal annual financial statements had been submitted, however, some were submitted late, creating delays in conducting audits.

Annual financial statements refer to an entity’s own financial records, while audits are independent examinations of those records.

Maluleke stated that 230 of South Africa’s 257 local government entities had submitted their audits before 30 November – an increase from 206 from the previous financial year.

As of 31 January, that number had increased to 248, leaving just nine entities with outstanding audits.

These are the Kheis local municipality in the Northern Cape, as well as Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency in the Eastern Cape.

In the Free State, Matjhabeng, Nala and Maluti-A-Phofung local municipally and its water board all submitted their financials late, delaying audits.

RELATED ARTICLES

In Gauteng, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg have submitted audit disputes, as has the City of Cape Town.

‘Timely submission’ a concern

Maluleke stated that municipal entities must submit annual financial statements within two months of the end of the financial year, as the AG is due to submit its own report to parliament by 31 October.

“The timely submission of quality financial statements by accounting officers in local government remains a concern.

“Although our audit teams work closely with affected auditees to improve the discipline in this area, more sustainable solutions require continuous oversight,” wrote Maluleke.

The AG expressed her gratitude to the relevant portfolio committees who had assisted, but asked Didiza to help ensure greater compliance.

“Madam Speaker, may you consider exercising your authority in terms of the rules of the National Assembly and take any appropriate steps that may address the concerns raised.

“My office and I remain available to support Parliament and all other roleplayers in the quest for sound, sustained financial and performance management in the local government sphere,” Maluleke concluded.

NOW READ: Councils urged to act on officials ignoring municipal debt

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

audit auditor general municipalities Thoko Didiza

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News DA blames Lesufi for water crisis despite party member serving as deputy minister in same portfolio
Politics Zille denies giving Steenhuisen the silent treatment as DA prepares to elect new leaders
News You won’t lose your SA citizenship anymore after moving abroad
News Lesufi apologises for ‘bath at a hotel’ remark amid Joburg water crisis – [VIDEO]
News Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge placed on special leave 

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News