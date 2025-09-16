These 9 areas across Cape Town will experience Eskom’s load reduction this week

Eskom areas experiencing morning and evening load reduction include communities across two main blocks.

Eskom’s scheduled load reduction programme continues this week. It will affect residents from multiple regions across Cape Town.

During load reduction, the utility conducts power cuts twice daily.

According to the Eskom’s schedule, the outages will run daily from Monday, 15 September to Sunday, 21 September.

Affected residents should brace themselves for these outages despite load shedding remaining suspended.

Affected areas under Eskom’s load reduction schedule

Under the current load reduction schedule, many areas across the Western Cape will continue to experience planned power outages during peak hours.

Nine areas will be affected under this week’s load reductions schedule.

They can expect approximately four hours of outages during morning periods and five hours during evening periods.

The affected communities are divided into two main blocks.

The schedule operates on a consistent daily rotation, enabling residents to anticipate and prepare for outages at the same times each day.

Block A affected areas:

Philippi East

Crossroads

Klipfontein

Mfuleni

Block B affected: areas

Philippi

Crossroads

Klipfontein

Eersterivier

Mfuleni

Highgate (Silversands)

Part of Airport Industrial

Khaya

Mandela Park (Khayelitsha)

This week, all affected areas will experience load reduction at identical times:

Morning cuts: 5am – 7am daily

Evening cuts: 5pm – 7pm daily

Eskom equipment protection drives load reduction

Eskom previously stated that these interventions are necessary to protect critical infrastructure.

“Illegal connections and electricity theft burden transformer load. While load shedding remains suspended, Eskom implements load reduction from 5am to 9am and 5pm to 10pm.

“The continued pressure on our transformers/mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft in some areas necessitates load reduction to avoid equipment damage,” it stated.

READ NEXT: Nersa admits R54 billion error first identified in January but never rectified