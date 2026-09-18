Traffic warning: These Tshwane roads will be closed or at a standstill on Friday

Motorists have been urged to exercise patience and restraint.

Pretoria motorists face major disruptions today as the EFF march against the defunding of students by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), with several key routes locked down from 9am.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department has confirmed that the EFF will stage a march in the capital on Friday, demanding urgent intervention in what they call the “systematic exclusion of poor students” from higher education.

EFF march

Spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said marchers will gather at the Old Putco Depot on the corner of Cowie and Struben Streets before proceeding to the Department of Higher Education and Training at 123 Francis Baard Street.

“We expect the march to disperse at 1pm, but until then, motorists must brace for heavy congestion and delays,” Mahamba cautioned.

The route will affect”

Struben Street,

Sophie De Bruyn Street,

Francis Baard Street,

and surrounding arteries, with knock‑on impacts on Madiba Street, Kgoshi Mampuru Street, Pretorius Street, and Johannes Ramokhoase Street.

Mahamba stressed that officers will be deployed to maintain order.

“The Tshwane Metro Police, together with SA Police Service, will be on the ground to monitor the march and ensure the safety of all road users.”

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes including:

Boom Street,

E’skia Mphahlele Drive,

Nana Sita Street,

Visagie Street,

Bloed Street,

Bosman Street, and

Thabo Sehume Street.

“The public must take note – this march will affect movement in the CBD. Plan ahead, avoid affected streets, and cooperate with officers on duty,” Mahamba said.

Africa Aerospace

Meanwhile, Pretoria motorists have been warned to expect major traffic disruptions this weekend as the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 exhibition gets underway at Air Force Base Waterkloof, with Tshwane Metro Police confirming daily road closures from 17 to 20 September.

The TMPD has issued a media alert confirming that several key routes around Centurion will be closed from 4am to 4pm each day until Sunday, 20 September, to accommodate the international defence showcase.

“We urge motorists to plan ahead and use alternative routes. Officers from TMPD and SAPS will be deployed to monitor all affected streets and ensure public safety,” Mahamba said.

The following streets will be closed:

Dastek Intersection

Solomon Mahlangu Drive

Union Avenue/Solomon Mahlangu Drive Junction

Gate 2

Kruger Avenue

Pierre Van Ryneveld Avenue

R21 Southbound

Alternate routes

Motorists are advised to divert via Rigel Avenue, Botha Avenue, Van Ryneveld Avenue (M27), Nellmapius Drive (M31), Trichardt Road, Veldpou Street, and other surrounding routes.

Mahamba emphasised that the closures are necessary to manage the influx of visitors and secure the area around the base.

“AAD is a major international event, and we are committed to balancing safety, traffic flow, and public convenience.”

The Africa Aerospace and Defence exhibition, one of the continent’s largest defence and aviation showcases, is expected to draw thousands of visitors, including international delegations, industry leaders, and defence officials.