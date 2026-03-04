These roads will be closed for Cape Town Cycle Tour on Thursday

Roads in CBD, Green Point, Sea Point, Camps Bay will be closed entirely in the Mother City this weekend.

The City of Cape Town will close roads across the CBD, Green Point, Sea Point, the Southern Suburbs and the Deep South from Thursday to Sunday for the Cape Town Cycle Tour.

Minor road closures begin on Friday, followed by full shutdowns on Saturday and Sunday, 7-8 March.

MMC for safety and security JP Smith said deployment of “safety and security personnel from traffic services, metro police, law enforcement and disaster risk management along the route” is expected.

Crews will shut Castle Street between Darling and Strand from 7pm Friday to 6am Saturday to build the start gantry.

Which key roads will be closed:

Sections of Helen Suzman Boulevard.

Chapman’s Peak Drive.

M3 Highway (outbound).

Nelson Mandela Boulevard (N2 outbound).

Hospital Bend Interchange.

Victoria Road, Camps Bay.

Main Road (M4) through the Deep South.

The closures intensifies on Saturday, 7 March as the city will block off Darling and surrounding streets from 2pm Saturday through late Sunday.

The race will also have an impact on several MyCiTi routes in the CBD and on the service to Hout Bay/Hangberg.

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

Parking restrictions

Cycle Tour organisers urge residents in Muizenberg, Kalk Bay, and the Atlantic Seaboard to keep Main Road clear of parked vehicles.

Instead, residents should use designated parking areas or alternative side roads to ensure the race route remains open.

