Thinking of starting a transport business? MEC issues warning you may want to read

The Department of Roads and Transport has noted a growing trend that public transporters operating without valid licenses and has called for all transporters to follow the correct legal procedures.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has called on all public transport operators to follow the correct legal procedures when entering the industry.

According to the National Land Transport Act (NLTA), applicants are required to apply for an operating license before purchasing a vehicle that is intended for public transport use.

A growing trend

The department has noted a growing trend of individuals who first purchase vehicles without legal approval and therefore operate them illegally on roads.

“This is not just a procedural issue, it affects the safety, regulation and sustainability of our public transport system.

“An Operating Licence is granted based on need, compliance, and proper planning,” said Diale-Tlabela.

She emphasised that the Gauteng Provincial Regulatory Entity (GPRE) has the legal authority to approve or decline applications based on various factors, including route demand and already existing operations.

Illegal Operations

“We are seeing too many people investing in vehicles before they have approval. When applications are declined, those vehicles often end up operating illegally. This creates conflict within the industry and undermines law enforcement,” she added.

The department has urged all applicants to follow the correct processes, as follows:

First, submit an application for an operating licence Await approval from the GPRE Purchase a vehicle once a grant letter has been issued

“Our commitment is to protect both commuters and operators. Following the correct process ensures fairness, reduces conflict, and builds a transport system that works for everyone,” the MEC said.

The department concluded that it will continue to intensify awareness campaigns and enforcement measures to address non-compliance and restore order within the public transport sector.