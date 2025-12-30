This is why Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has been relocated to C-Max prison in KZN

Matlala has been the subject of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has been relocated from the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre (C-Max) to the super-maximum facility at eBongweni Correctional Centre in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) on Tuesday confirmed that the relocation of Matlala took place on 21 December 2025.

Transfer

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the transfer of remand detainees and sentenced offenders between correctional facilities is a standard operational practice.

“It is informed by a range of considerations, primarily security, safety, operational requirements, and effective inmate management across the correctional system.

“In terms of Section 6 of the Correctional Services Act, 1998 (Act No. 111 of 1998), the National Commissioner of Correctional Services is legally empowered to detain an offender or remand detainee at any correctional centre, notwithstanding the wording of a warrant,” Nxumalo said.

ALSO READ: NPA seeks to consolidate matters in Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala case

Security assessments

Nxumalo said this provision exists to enable the department to respond appropriately to security assessments and operational demands.

“The core mandate of the department is to ensure that all correctional facilities are safe, secure, and conducive to humane detention, while enabling the delivery of rehabilitation and care programmes. In this regard, the safety and security of detainees, officials, and the broader correctional environment remain paramount.

“Where enhanced security measures are required, these considerations take precedence. It must be emphasised that the transfer of a detainee does not prejudice their legal rights or access to services,” he said.

Nxumalo said given the “sensitive nature of security-related decisions”, the department will not engage in public discussions, interviews, or further commentary on the specific security considerations underpinning this transfer.

Criminal record

Matlala has been the subject of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

He single-handedly redefined the purpose of the Woolworths shopping bag, so much so that the retailer reworked it.

Matlala, along with his wife Tsakane Matlala and co-accused Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama, face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and money laundering, as well as attempting to defeat justice

Tender fraud

He is also accused of laundering millions, including funds linked to a R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services tender.

The case stems from an alleged incident in Sandton between 12 and 17 October 2023, involving his ex-girlfriend, socialite and former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane

Thobejane’s vehicle was allegedly shot at. She sustained injuries after her vehicle was ambushed.

Matlala was also implicated in the Thembisa Hospital corruption saga, in which the Special Investigations Unit revealed that he benefited from at least R13 million through procurement deals.

He is expected to go on trial in January 2026.

ALSO READ: OPINION | Hyenas in suits, heroes in chains