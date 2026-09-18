‘This is your last chance’, judge tells alleged DJ Warras murder mastermind

The judge granted Majola time but made clear this would not continue indefinitely.

Johannesburg High Court Judge William Karam on Friday warned Victor Majola that he would not be granted any further delays over his legal representation in the murder case of Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock.

This comes as newly-added co-accused Hlengiwe Buthelezi made her first appearance in the murder trial and raised concerns over restricted access to her family.

Judge warns Majola against further delays

Majola, accused of masterminding the murder of DJ Warras, lost his legal representative during Friday’s pre-trial conference when attorney Mr Du Plessis told the court he could no longer act for him.

The judge confirmed the withdrawal directly with Majola, who said he understood.

Asked what he intended to do next, Majola said he wanted to consult relatives before deciding.

“I will meet with my family on Thursday to discuss this matter,” he told the court.

Karam granted him time but made clear this would not continue indefinitely.

“You need to understand very carefully that you will not hold this court to ransom,” Karam said.

The judge added that resolving the matter was “in the interests of justice, including your own interests.”

“You need to understand that no further indulgence will be afforded to you,” Karam told Majola.

Prosecution accuses defence of stalling case

The warning followed pointed criticism from the state. Prosecutor Ms Kaldis told the court the matter had been delayed for months without resolution.

“We’ve given admissions, I think in July already, to him in respect of his matter,” she said, questioning why Majola’s legal representation remained unsettled despite prior court indulgences.

She added that the case had effectively stood still, saying “we haven’t moved since I’ve given… two months, three months ago in this matter.”

Kaldis raised similar frustration regarding Buthelezi, referencing a charge sheet showing the accused had previously indicated she intended to approach a different lawyer.

“I’m shocked that today she’s arrived here and indicated she hasn’t approached him,” she told the court, noting Buthelezi had not informed the court of the change.

New accused makes first appearance

Buthelezi was formally added to the indictment as accused number one last week and appeared in the High Court for the first time on Friday.

The court explained her legal representation options, and she told the judge she had not seen relatives since her arrest and wanted time to discuss the matter with them.

“I wanted to talk to my family because since I was arrested, I never met my family,” she said.

The judge granted her request, noting it was her first appearance and that she would be given more than two weeks before the next hearing.

Concerns raised over restricted family access

During proceedings, Buthelezi told the court she had been unable to receive visitors at the facility where she is being held.

The judge responded with scepticism, stating, “I find that very difficult to believe. All correctional services permit family visits as well as legal visits.”

Karam questioned whether there was any reason Buthelezi was being held without access to lawyers or family, and asked prosecutors to look into the claim.

Case postponed to October

The matter was postponed to 8 October 2026, the first Thursday of the new term, when both accused must confirm the status of their legal representation.

Karam described this as Majola’s final opportunity to resolve the issue, noting it was extended only because Buthelezi’s addition to the case warranted her own indulgence.

Both accused remain in custody.

Alleged gunman Armando Pacula, the third person implicated in the case, is already serving a 25-year sentence.