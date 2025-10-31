This key City Power infrastructure is being targeted ahead of G20 summit  

City Power believes vandals are targeting recently fixed streetlights to disrupt the entity's ability to prepare the city for the G20 summit.

As Johannesburg enters its final preparation phase for the G20 summit, the city’s electricity company is battling “sabotage” of its infrastructure.

City Power warned on Friday that gangs of vandals were deliberately destroying infrastructure that had recently been repaired.

While it stated that the exact motives were unknown, the power utility believed those responsible were attempting to profit from the destruction.

No lights along M1

City Power confirmed that several major routes across Johannesburg had seen repeated acts of vandalism of streetlights.

Routes most severely affected were the M1 between Southgate and Killarney Mall, the M2 in both directions and along Joe Slovo Drive and Malibongwe Drive.

City Power teams conducted a spot inspection along the M1 south at the double-decker section this week to confirm their suspicions.

Teams found the lights operational on Thursday night, but by Friday morning, they had been turned off.

“In recent weeks, we have observed a concerning pattern where newly repaired streetlights are routinely mowed down or destroyed within days, without any components being stolen,” stated City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

“This suggests that these are not typical cases of theft or vandalism, but intentional acts of sabotage.”

Plea for increased security

Mangena said the acts were undermining the Johannesburg municipality’s efforts to illuminate the city in time for the G20 summit.

“Over the past few months, we’ve made tremendous progress in restoring and maintaining streetlights across the city, especially along strategic routes,” he stated.

“The motive and perpetrators behind these acts remain unknown, but we suspect the involvement of individuals or groups seeking to disrupt service delivery…or even those who may stand to benefit financially from such disruptions, including unscrupulous contractors,” he explained.

Mangena asked the police and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department to intensify patrols and surveillance to control the destruction of City Power streetlights.

