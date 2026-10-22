Thomas van Tonder takes on 600 monkey bars at Bloukrans Bridge

A 280m crossing beneath one of the country's most famous bridges will test the world champion's grip strength and endurance.

South African obstacle course racing world champion Thomas van Tonder has spent the past six months training at home on a purpose-built rig featuring almost 50 metres of uphill monkey bars, preparing for an attempt that will test his strength and endurance like never before.

On Monday, Van Tonder will attempt to cross more than 600 monkey bars suspended beneath the arch of Bloukrans Bridge in the Eastern Cape – 216m high.

A record attempt unlike any other

Thomas van Tonder’s training has already brought injuries, including persistent elbow tendonitis and sore shoulders, highlighting the demands of a challenge that requires sustained grip strength and upper-body endurance. Picture: Mpumelelo Macu/Red Bull Content Pool

The 280m course follows the bridge’s 45-degree incline, forcing him to climb upwards, traverse the crown and carefully descend the other side.

The challenge is a far cry from his previous achievements, which include a Guinness World Records rope climb between Johannesburg’s Soweto Towers in 2020.

Even with months of specialised preparation, Van Tonder says he does not know whether he can complete the crossing.

World champion hopes to inspire others

Thomas van Tonder at the Bloukrans Bridge in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Mpumelelo Macu/Red Bull Content Pool

The training has already brought injuries, including persistent elbow tendonitis and sore shoulders, highlighting the demands of a challenge that requires sustained grip strength and upper-body endurance.

For Van Tonder, who grew up in Hartbeespoort, the attempt is about more than setting records.

As a dad, he hopes to inspire others to pursue the seemingly impossible and show the value of perseverance.

“It doesn’t matter how weird your dream is. If it’s big enough and you’re passionate about it, go for it,” said Van Tonder.