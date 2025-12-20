Thousands of police officers climb ranks in Saps promotion drive

The promotions take effect as of 1 December 2025.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has promoted nearly 10 000 police officers to higher ranks in a bid to boost employee morale, retain critical skills and enhance service delivery.

Officers who have benefited from the grade progression process are those who have held the same rank for 10 years or more.



A total of 4605 Constables were promoted to the rank of Sergeant, while 3989 Sergeants were promoted to the rank of Warrant Officer.

A total of 954 Warrant Officers were promoted to a higher salary notch.

Those who benefited from this process include crime intelligence operatives, detectives, uniformed personnel, and support staff.

The National Commissioner of Saps, General Fannie Masemola, said this is part of an ongoing strategic investment for the Saps to ensure the Saps retain skills, nurture and develop its internal pool of talent for future leadership roles.

“This is an early Christmas gift for our dedicated and loyal personnel. These Promotions serve as a significant form of recognition and reward for hard work and dedication,” said Masemola on Saturday.

“This acknowledgement will hopefully boost morale and encourage our men and women in blue to perform at their best, leading to increased productivity and overall job satisfaction.”

The Saps plans to promote more police officers.

Saps employment drive

The Saps has been battling with resignations of police officers for years, losing them for various reasons, including elite Special Task Force members often leaving the Saps for private security companies.

Although the Saps recruits more police officers, it also has to deal with the thousands who leave the force annually.

In the 2022/23 financial year, the Saps had 179 624 officers. By the end of September 2024, this number had risen to 185 196 – an increase of 5 572.

In the previous financial year, the Saps recruited 10 017 police officers, with the last batch of them roped in in February this year.

However, the Saps requires 310 132 officers to meet its operational needs.

Police officers’ sick leave

In addition to a shortage of officials, the Saps has had to deal with sick leave for those who remain.

In June, suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu revealed that the Saps spent R131.5 million on paid sick leave in the last financial year.

The funds were spent on paid sick leave for more than 600 police officers during the 2023/24 financial year.

The Saps sick leave has been a concern as far back as 2012, when parliament’s oversight visits to police stations identified the extensive use of sick leave by Saps members.

Parliament said the sick leave raised questions about the health and welfare of Saps members and highlighted the need for health and welfare programmes for service members.

The Saps reported an increase in sick leave at the start of the winter season, when members catch colds and flu.

The type of duties they perform could also result in Saps officials being hospitalised or suffering mental illness caused by the effects of duty in the field.

Mchunu announced that the Saps would establish programmes to support its members.

