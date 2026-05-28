Three dead, three wounded in Khayelitsha shooting as police probe extortion link

The motive behind the brutal attack has not yet been confirmed, but investigators are not ruling out a link to extortion.

A Tuesday evening attack in Lingelethu West has left three men dead and three others hospitalised after gunmen opened fire on a group at a Khayelitsha residence.

Attack leaves trail of casualties in Mew Way

At around 6pm on Tuesday, 27 May 2026, Lingelethu West police responded to reports of a shooting on Mew Way, SD Section, Khayelitsha.

When officers arrived, they found three adult men dead.

Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the extent of the carnage at the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, members discovered the bodies of three adult males who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.”

One of the deceased was found outside the property, while the other two were discovered inside the house.

Traut noted that the victims inside had been seated at the time of the attack, suggesting they were caught completely off guard.

Some people who were present during the shooting survived.

“Three additional victims who sustained gunshot wounds survived the incident and were transported to a medical facility for treatment,” said Traut.

Extortion explored as possible motive

The reason behind the brutal attack has not yet been confirmed.

“The motive for the attack is yet to be confirmed and forms part of the ongoing investigation; however, extortion-related activities are being explored as a possible motive,” Traut said.

Police are currently searching for two unidentified men believed to be connected to the shooting.

Traut added that experienced investigators from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit have been assigned to the case and are actively pursuing every available lead to bring those responsible to justice.

Police boost presence in affected community

Beyond the investigation, law enforcement has moved to reassure residents in the area.

“Operational forces have been deployed in the area to stabilise the situation and to ensure increased police visibility within the affected community,” Traut confirmed.

Police are appealing to anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward.

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or alternatively provide information anonymously via the MySAPS mobile application,” said Traut.