Three injured after wall collapses in Houghton, Johannesburg

Everyone who was actively working on the site when the wall collapsed is safe.

A wall collapsed at a construction site in a residential area in Houghton, in Johannesburg, on 9 June 2025. Picture: Joburg Emergency Services

Three people have been rescued at a construction site, north of Johannesburg, after a wall collapsed at a residential area.

It is understood that the accident happened in Houghton on Monday afternoon.

Wall collapse

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said they responded to the wall collapse just after 1:30pm.

“Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered three individuals trapped beneath a wall. Rescue operations commenced immediately.

“Two patients were extricated and transported to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital for further treatment. The third patient was rescued shortly afterwards and taken to Milpark Hospital, “Khumalo said.

Khumalo added that they will remain at the scene to ensure the area is safe and to investigate the cause of the accident.

ALSO READ: George building collapse: Minister details investigation findings

Structural collapse

In March, two men died after being trapped under a house’s structural collapse in Phoenix.

Sections of an incomplete home renovation in Canehaven Drive were believed to have given way, resulting in the accident.

First responders reported that the men could not initially be removed from the rubble, as they had been pinned against a permanent structure.

Mozambican nationals were reportedly digging a trench to redirect a drainage system as part of a home renovation project.

George building collapse

Meanwhile, last year’s building collapse in George that killed 34 people could have been prevented if established procedures had been followed.

Minister of Human Settlements Thembisile Simelane-Nkadimeng presented an overview of a report on the collapse to her department’s portfolio committee.

The report was concluded earlier this year and submitted to the Department of Human Settlements (DHS) on 26 March.

Investigations

A multi-story development under construction collapsed on 6 May 2024 on Victoria Street in the suburb of Dormehls Drift in George.

Subsequent investigations have implicated the contractor involved, while the report discussed on Friday focused on the actions of National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) officials.

Simelane-Nkadimeng stated that multiple errors were made by NHBRC staff, primarily in failing to follow procedures and conduct proper oversight.

Additional reporting by Jarryd Westerdale

ALSO READ: WATCH: One injured after building collapses in Lenasia, Joburg