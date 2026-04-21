Three killed, eight others injured in taxi crash in Ekurhuleni

'The vehicle may have been shot at prior to leaving the roadway, with alleged taxi violence involved.'

Three people have been killed and eight others injured in what is believed to be a taxi violence incident in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning on the N12 bridge – Laris Street, Daveyton.

Accident

City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) spokesperson Tikkie MacDonald said they responded to the incident just after 6:15am

“On arrival, paramedics and fire crews found a minibus taxi that had left the roadway and come to rest in a ditch.

“Preliminary information from the scene indicates that the vehicle may have been shot at prior to leaving the roadway, with alleged taxi violence involved. This remains subject to an official investigation.

“Tragically, three occupants were declared deceased on scene by paramedics,” McDonald said.

Injuries

McDonald said a further eight patients sustained moderate injuries, and four patients sustained serious injuries.

“All injured patients were treated on scene and transported to nearby hospitals for further medical care by Gauteng Provincial Emergency Services.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) are on scene and have taken over the investigation. The scene remains active, and motorists are advised to use alternative routes and approach the area with caution,” McDonald said.

The City of Ekurhuleni has extended its condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the injured a full recovery.

Traffic flow

Meanwhile, traffic continues to flow freely on the N12 Freeway in Bassonia following a fatal gas tanker explosion over the weekend.

The N12 freeway was closed after an LPG gas tanker caught alight near the Comaro Road off-ramp in southern Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

The crash, which claimed one life, shut down the highway in both directions for several hours.

Emergency services declared the scene highly hazardous due to the risk of an explosion.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla extended gratitude to the “dedicated teams” who worked tirelessly under hazardous conditions to secure the scene and reopen the freeway.